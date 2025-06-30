the knicks are exploring ways to add to the frontcourt with limited cap room

The Knicks have limited financial flexibility heading into free agency. That said, according to a new report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, they could be looking to bolster their frontcourt depth via trade. Scotto named the Knicks among teams who could be interested in adding center Nick Richards from the Phoenix Suns.

On draft night, the Suns made a move to acquire center Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets. In doing so, it has teams questioning if they would be willing to move off of Richards. According to the report, the Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that could show interest.

The Knicks don't have much option to add via free agency, especially while trying to remain under the league's crippling second apron. They have a taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.7 million to use, but then will have to use veteran minimums to fill out a roster that is shaping up to be quite top-heavy.

Richards would give the Knicks more depth

Last season, which Richards split between the Hornets and Suns, the big man averaged 9.3 points, 0.9 assists, and a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game. The Knicks were a bottom-10 team in terms of rebounding last year, and Richards would certainly help in that department.

The Knicks currently have Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti at center. Could a trade for Richards potentially signal another move involving Robinson? The longest-tenured Knick is eligible to sign an extension up to four years worth just over $81 million. Perhaps the front office views his injury history as too risky?

Either way, adding Richards doesn't address the biggest needs that the Knicks have.

The Knicks have greater areas of need

Richards is a nice player, but he doesn't solve the Knicks' two biggest offseason needs: 3-point shooting and guard depth. Unless adding Richards means another move is coming, the Knicks would be better off addressing one of those two needs instead.

They have been linked to several guards in free agency, including Ty Jerome, Luke Kennard, Tyus Jones, and Dennis Schroder. They are also reportedly interested in bringing back Landry Shamet, who should also draw interest from other contenders, according to reports.

Richards is slated to make $5 million in the 2025-26 season, before becoming a free agent the following year. So if the Knicks view him as a long-term asset, the trade would likely come with a new contract as well.