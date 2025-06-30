knicks interested in bringing back veteran guard, but contenders are circling

The Knicks are heading into free agency with plenty of decisions to make. They have already picked up a team option on Ariel Hukporti and declined one on PJ Tucker. Additionally, they extended a qualifying offer to Kevin McCullar Jr. According to a report from insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are interested in retaining veteran guard Landry Shamet, but will have competition, as contenders in both conferences are also interested.

Shamet isn't the Knicks' only free agent; he is joined by fellow guards Cameron Payne and Delon Wright, as well as frontcourt players Precious Achiuwa and Tucker. As an aside on Tucker, by declining his team option, the Knicks could still bring him back and save roughly $1 million by signing him to a veteran minimum.

Tucker's best playing days are behind him. However, he had a big impact in the locker room during his short stint on the Knicks last season. Players and fans alike love him, and his championship pedigree may be viewed as valuable enough to ink him a deal.

Why Shamet is drawing interest

Shamet is still a very good 3-point shooter. Last year, in an injury-shortened season, Shamet shot 39.7 percent from deep on just over three 3-point attempts per game. An interesting wrinkle with Shamet's shooting, and one that could perhaps be contributing to team's interest in him, is his ability to shoot with movement.

It may seem like something minor, but being able to catch-and-shoot on the move, or relocate, makes it exceptionally harder to guard. According to league tracking data, Shamet has shot 39 percent on above-the-break catch-and-shoot attempts when moving either to the right or left, or relocating.

For context, that his the 11th-highest 3-point percentage on movement catch-and-shoot attempts over that period among players who have taken at least 450 attempts. That is significant and valuable.

No Thibodeau could hurt the Knicks' chances

I had previously hypothesized that Shamet could be on a new team next season after the Knicks dismissed Tom Thibodeau, who was the catalyst behind the Knicks signing Shamet to begin with.

Even after Shamet missed time with an injury, Thibodeau gave Shamet every opportunity to earn minutes down the stretch of the regular season, and eventually made him part of the rotation in the playoffs. Now, I am not trying to insinuate that those minutes were just handed to Shamet when he didn't deserve them, but it is clear that Thibodeau specifically valued him.

Without knowing who the head coach is going to be, perhaps Shamet looks elsewhere.