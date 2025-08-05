Knicks' free-agency plan could trigger surprise rotation shakeup

The New York Knicks are apparently hoping to use their final veteran’s minimum roster slot on a free agent who can play point guard. And if they make good on that intention, it could leave them reliant on Pacome Dadiet to sponge up semi-regular wing minutes.

This runs counter to one of the Knicks’ front office members saying it will be difficult for their youngsters to crack the rotation. New York can also deepen both its playmaking options and wing defenders by signing Ben Simmons. But there is no guarantee Simmons chooses The Mecca. And if we’re being honest, that could actually be a good thing for the Knicks.

In the event New York doesn’t sign Simmons, while also bypassing truer-wing options, the stage is set for one of two things: another trade, or the chance for Dadiet to play waaaaaay more than the 111 total minutes he logged as a rookie.

The Knicks’ wing depth has quietly become an issue

OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are the only players on the Knicks (aside from Dadiet) who currently fit the wing profile. They will cannibalize a vast majority of the minutes across the 2, 3 and 4 spots. Covering up for a dearth of contingencies beyond them gets a hair easier if head coach Mike Brown starts games small with Deuce McBride or rolls with the double-big look featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson.

Still, New York can do only so much to get by on the wings even if it moves Hart to the bench. It will invariably find itself shorthanded. Remember: Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart missed 13 games last season…combined. The Knicks cannot bank on that type of perimeter durability again.

Anunoby missed an average of 25 games in each of the previous four seasons. And while Bridges and Hart have established themselves as iron men, they rank third and fourth, respectively, in total regular-season and playoff minutes logged since 2022-23. That could, in theory, mean they’re overdue for an extended absence.

Pacome Dadiet may need to get a shot

Papering over any setbacks by downsizing or tripling-down on upsizing (with Guerschon Yabusele) may be a viable alternative for small bursts. It is not a permanent solution. New York needs someone who qualifies as a fourth wing. And if the final veteran free agent it signs doesn’t fit the bill, Dadiet is basically the lone option.

Sure, the Knicks will have another roster spot available if they sign, say, Malcolm Brogdon. But that space must go to a minimum rookie should they use it. And if someone like Mohamed Diawara is usurping Dadiet in the pecking order, it’s probably time to have an uncomfortable conversation.

Whether the Knicks let the rotation get to that point is a matter of course. A trade could still be made if they burn their final vet’s minimum on a guard. Dadiet could also be up to the challenge. The shooting remains an issue, but at 6’7”, he has great size, and flashed niftier cutting and finishing packages through two summer-league performances before being sidelined by a left foot sprain. There is some defensive upside, too. He isn’t the quickest or longest, but he slides his feet pretty well, is an active helper, and has shot-blocking chops.

Outwardly, of course, the Knicks have shown few signs they’re preparing to lean upon the 20-year-old for anything more than garbage-time reps. At this rate, though, it may turn out they have no other choice.