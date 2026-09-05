Knicks’ 2nd failed Ben Simmons run shows how far they’ll go to fill last roster spot

For the second straight offseason, the New York Knicks made a run at former No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons.

The 6-foot-9 forward with guard skills has been chosen for three NBA All-Star teams, an All-NBA Third Team, two NBA All-Defensive First Teams, and the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He's also, however, perhaps most known for his refusal to take an open layup against Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Simmons signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Scott Perry's Sacramento Kings on Friday, choosing them over the Knicks according to KHTK's Matt George. New York spent the 2025-26 season winning two titles; Simmons spent it leading the South Florida Sails to a Sport Fishing Championship. While the Knicks shouldn't be crushed over their second failed go at the now-30-year-old veteran, both pursuits help reveal exactly how far they'll go to improve their roster.

Knicks had a clear line in the sand with Simmons last offseason

In the NBA's 2025 offseason, the Knicks reportedly had interest in inviting Simmons to their training camp ahead of the regular season. Leon Rose's front office was willing to give the former top pick the same kind of partially-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract that veterans like Garrison Mathews, Landry Shamet, and Malcolm Brogdon wound up accepting.

Simmons, however, reportedly wanted more financial security. The former All-NBA playmaker was looking for at least the veteran's minimum. And after his refusal to fight for his place in the league, no teams offered it to him.

Well, now that it's out there:



The New York Knicks were the Sacramento Kings' primary competition for signing Ben Simmons. A "final two" of sorts.



Given Simmons' history, choosing Sac over New York is a wise choice. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) September 4, 2026

As of Saturday, it's unknown exactly what kind of contract they offered the 30-year-old this summer. But the contract the Kings gave him was the exact deal he was in search of last offseason. Sacramento projects to be able to offer Simmons more playing time than the reigning champions, too.

What's next for Knicks after second swing — and miss — at Simmons?

Brogdon's retirement and Mike Brown's affinity for the sharpshooting Shamet gave the Knicks an easy set of decisions to make at the end of last year's camp.

Going into next season, New York certainly lifted a great weight off of their own backs by winning the 2026 NBA Championship. That same title, though, left plenty of influential eyes watching their talented players, resulting in both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti being signed away in free agency by Atlantic Division rivals.

SNY's report that at least some members of the organization's front office have interest in John Konchar as a training camp option, coupled with the multiple reports of the Knicks' repeat interest in Simmons, signal they're not planning on using every available training camp spot on a bunch of centers.

That would also help explain why Simmons wound up taking a fully guaranteed deal from the Kings. It would make sense if the Knicks, for the second straight summer, were only willing to offer an him Exhibit 9 contract.

But at some point, the Knicks are going to need to find Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond a third-stringer — even if they don't go into the season with that player on the roster.