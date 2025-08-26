Knicks’ chances of signing perfect free agent just plummeted

The New York Knicks need a ton of things to break just right if they're going to be the team that signs Malik Beasley. If the latest updates are any indication, luck is decidedly not on their side.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the squads to most “recently” check in with the 28-year-old sharpshooter. Detroit’s interest is neither new nor a surprise. Beasley set the world on fire from beyond the arc with the Pistons last season, and they still have the ability to give him a starting salary of around $7.3 million.

Update: The Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have recently touched base on Malik Beasley, along with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, sources told @hoopshype. It’s worth noting Cavs guard Max Strus expects to miss 3-4 months after Jones fracture foot surgery https://t.co/IRtjgG5oIb — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 26, 2025

Cleveland and Minnesota are the suitors to keep a special eye on here. Both can now offer something the Knicks may not.

Money and minutes talks

After signing Guerschon Yabusele using most of the mini mid-level exception, New York cannot give Beasley more than a veteran’s minimum contract. Minnesota faces no such constraints.

The Timberwolves have their entire $5.7 million mini MLE available, and are juuust far enough beneath the second apron to use it ($5.9 million). If Beasley wants to balance getting paid with playing for a team that’s working off consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances, this is a pretty darn good situation for him. Minnesota is also a familiar setting for him. He spent over two seasons there, between 2019 and 2022, before getting shipped out as part of the Rudy Gobert trade.

Playing time stands to be the Timberwolves’ downfall. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and Donte DiVincenzo will soak up a majority of minutes at the 2 and 3 spots. Guaranteed burn will be even harder to come by if Minnesota is bent on getting reps for sophomores Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham.

Enter the Cavs.

Like the Knicks, they only have the veteran’s minimum to offer. But Max Strus is now slated to be sidelined for three to four months after having surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. His absence is a major hit to Cleveland’s rotation. He projected to start over De’Andre Hunter.

While Beasley is not the exact same player—Strus is a better passer—he replaces a lot of Strus’ scoring, and three-point volume. Cleveland could offer him a starting or sixth man’s role to help separate itself from teams peddling more money.

The Knicks still have a chance to sign Malik Beasley

The Knicks are not yet without hope. They have a couple of things going for them, as well.

They, too, can consider offering Beasley the chance to start alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The resulting lineup would wreak havoc on opposing defenses, and suddenly leave New York with a terrifying bench mob headlined by Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, Guerschon Yabusele, and Mitchell Robinson.

Equally important: Knicks Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas was the Timberwolves’ team president back when Beasley was in Minnesota, and among those primarily responsible for signing him to a four-year, $60 million deal. This is the kind of history that could swing negotiations in New York’s favor.

Don’t get this twisted. The Knicks aren’t favorites in the Malik Beasley sweepstakes. They were long shots in the first place. Given the Wolves’ interest and shifting circumstances in Cleveland, they’re even longer shots now.