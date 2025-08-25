Pistons just gifted Jalen Brunson perfect partner if latest rumor comes true

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks are interested in signing Malik Beasley out of free agency. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also one of the teams he mentioned. Beasley spent last season as a part of the Detroit Pistons, helping Cade Cunningham make his first playoff appearance.

Beasley was originally slated to sign a big-time extension with the Pistons, but he was then reportedly the subject of a federal gambling investigation. However, with the recent news that he is no longer involved in said investigation, he is now free to sign with a team. But now, the Pistons don’t have any money left to spend.

Detroit’s loss could be the Knicks’ gain.

Why would Malik Beasley help the Knicks?

The Eastern Conference is as wide open as ever heading into next season. Jayson Tatum is going to miss all of next year with an Achilles injury, and the same can be said for Tyrese Haliburton. That will likely take the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers out of the title picture.

For New York, this should open up a window for a real push. Jalen Brunson is going to be leading the way, as he has for the past few seasons, and that’s where Beasley could come in to help.

The Knicks have solid depth already. Karl-Anthony Towns is an All-Star, and OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart are elite role players. But New York could still use additional three-point shooting to help keep the floor spaced for Brunson.

Last year, Beasley was one of the best shooters in the NBA. He was in the top three in the NBA in both three-point attempts and makes, alongside the likes of Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards.

Bringing Beasley into the mix would give the Knicks a real weapon on the offensive end, which is something they don’t really have. They have some solid three-point shooters in the mix, but Beasley would be at another level.

That said, the Pistons could still offer Beasley more than the Knicks could. However, if Beasley wants to spend a year competing for a championship while rehabbing his value for free agency next summer, New York could be a great option.

He would fit beautifully into Mike Brown’s new rotation alongside Brunson, who he would space the floor for.

If Beasley is open to signing with them, the Knicks should absolutely look to sign him in free agency to help Brunson out on the offensive side of the ball.