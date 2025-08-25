Hidden connection could be key for Knicks to land top remaining free agent

The NBA offseason took a wild turn when ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Malik Beasley was no longer a target of a federal gambling investigation, opening up the door for him to sign with a team in free agency. Beasley is arguably the top free agent remaining on the market, and while the Knicks only have a veteran minimum contract remaining, they do have a secret connection to Beasley: Gersson Rosas.

Rosas is the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations with the Knicks, and was previously the President of Basketball Operations with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he inked Beasley to a four-year, $60 million contract back in 2020.

Beasley had been preparing to sign a $42 million contract to return to the Detroit Pistons earlier in the offseason, before news broke of a federal investigation involving allegations of gambling in late June.

Since Beasley has reportedly been cleared of the allegations, numerous reports have surfaced indicating that the Knicks have interest in the sharpshooter, who has been one of the league's premier 3-point shooters over the previous few seasons.

The Knicks have cap limitations

As I mentioned above, the Knicks only have room to add one more veteran on a minimum deal after inking Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to deals earlier this summer. That said, could a connection with Rosas and a shot to compete for a championship be enough to sway Beasley?

Multiple teams, including the Pistons, have more cap space than the Knicks do, and all could offer Beasley more money. According to Spotrac's Keith Smith, the teams that could offer Beasley the most money are the Pistons, Nets, Hornets, Bulls, Pacers, Thunder, Kings, and Wizards.

Outside of the Thunder, the Knicks offer the clearest path to a championship of that group. On top of that, they could potentially offer Beasley a starting spot alongside Jalen Brunson in the backcourt to sweeten the pot.

Beasley would improve the Knicks' title hopes

The Knicks have already had a good offseason, landing Beasley on a minimum deal would make it a great one. Beasley would give the Knicks one of the best high-volume floor spacers in the league, something that was missing from the roster last season.

Beasley is a flamethrower on catch-and-shoot opportunities. On top of that, he is among the best movement shooters in the game. That added element could propel the Knicks' offense to unexpected heights and immediately make them the favorite to reach the Finals from the Eastern Conference.