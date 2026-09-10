Karl-Anthony Towns extension prediction would be a dream scenario for Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns’ seemingly inevitable extension with the New York Knicks will determine how much collateral damage the team incurs after this season. But if Stefan Bondy’s recent four-year, $180 million prediction in his New York Post article comes to fruition, the collateral damage could be nonexistent.

“The big question: How much of a discount is he willing to accept?” Bondy writes. “Here’s a prediction for the deal: four years, $180 million.”

Just so we’re clear, this contract projection isn’t sourced. But it does come from someone who has spent endless amounts of time around the team.

If nothing else, that makes it worth talking about—particularly when it paves the way for the Knicks to keep every member of the core past this coming season, including Deuce McBride and Josh Hart, while even potentially leaving enough room to add talent.

A $180 million KAT extension comes with one big question

There is one question that needs to be answered in all this: Would Towns be declining his $61 million player option as part of a four-year, $180 million extension, or simply adding another four years to his contract?

The Knicks (and fans) should be rooting for Towns to decline the option, and sign a four-year, $180 million deal. This would allow the team to lower KAT’s 2027-28 salary to around $61.9 million, which is roughly $19.2 million less than his player option.

Punting on that much money seems insane. Then again, by going from a $61 million player option to a $180 million extension, Towns would basically be tripling his amount of guaranteed cash.

While he could explore the open market next summer (or in 2028), the current landscape isn’t conducive to him creating much leverage. Locking down financial security may matter more to him now that he’s in his 30s.

Plus, we can’t discount the example set by Jalen Brunson (and others). Towns wasn’t on the roster when JB signed his current deal, but he’s a firsthand witness to the role it played in winning a championship. In other words: Never say never.

Towns taking a discount would have a huge impact on the roster

Assuming KAT is on the books for $41.9 million in 2027-28, this leaves the Knicks with $26.5 million in wiggle room beneath the second apron. This only factors in contracts for 10 players, and doesn’t include McBride. But it does include Hart’s $22.4 million option

In case you didn’t know, that’s a big deal. Hart could ditch that team option for a cheaper salary as part of an extension, making the 2027-28 Knicks even cheaper. In this scenario, though, New York could pay the full freight or give him a raise, then have his salary decline during later years as it plans around a huge payday for Brunson.

Either way, this $180 million structure for Towns would leave the Knicks with more than enough room to re-sign McBride, fill out the roster, and remain beneath the second apron. Not only that, but if Deuce gets paid like players similar to him, New York could even use the $6.4 million mini mid-level exception to upgrade the rotation.

This isn’t just a preferred scenario. Relative to the Knicks’ financial situation, it’s a dream outcome.

Whether it’s also a realistic one is a matter of course—and also up to Karl-Anthony Towns himself.