It turns out you can earn yourself more money without showing up to work. Just ask Karl-Anthony Towns.

The seven-footer missed the New York Knicks’ (unnecessarily stressful) victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night with an illness. At numerous points through 48 minutes of gameplay, the reigning champs were reminded that KAT isn’t just a superstar cog. He is indispensable, irreplaceable, valuable beyond measure, the whole shebang.

Now is about the time when you’d expect yours truly to cite the absence of Towns’ offense, and definitely the drop-off in quality between him and Andre Drummond. Rest assured, both of those are factors.

You know what the Knicks missed more than anything, though? KAT’s defense. Look no further than Donovan Clingan’s utter dominance to understand why.

Karl-Anthony Towns is now the Knicks’ defensive anchor

Anyone who has followed the Knicks on a regular basis this season won’t be the least bit surprised to see some blogboi wax poetic about the big man’s defense. To say he’s playing excellent ball on the less-glamorous end would be an insult to what he’s actually doing.

Apart from leading the entire darn league in defensive rebounding rate by a cosmically large margin, Towns has been an epitome of consistent versatility. You don’t need to put him in any one position or coverage type anymore. He can be aggressive, and still recover. He can hang in space. He’s going step for step more often with drivers. And he has become a genuine rim deterrent.

The share of Knicks opponent shots taken at the rim plunges by 5.4 percent with KAT on the floor. Not only that, but their floater-range frequency dips by 2.8 percent. Out of everyone in the league, just one other player is matching both of those shot-distribution swings. You might have heard of him.

His name is Victor Wembanyama.

This brings us back to Clingan. During the Blazers’ second-half comeback against the Knicks, he was a perfect 6-of-6 at the rim. He also grabbed nine boards, including three that created second-chance opportunities.

Portland as a team, meanwhile, attempted over 42.8 percent of its shots right at the hoop, according to PrimeStats.net. For context, the average team takes 31 percent of its field-goal attempts at the basket, per Cleaning The Glass. And with Towns on the floor this season, the Knicks are allowing just 29.3 percent of their opponents’ looks to come at the rim.

The Knicks are going to pay a pretty penny to keep Karl-Anthony Towns

KAT’s value speaks for itself when looking at only the defensive side of the floor. It skyrockets further when incorporating everything else. The playmaking and scoring are divine, but the mere concept of Towns stress-tests defenses beyond function.

Clingan’s performance gets a hat tip here again. Just 13 of the Knicks’ 58 shot attempts with him on the floor came at the basket. That comes out to a 22.4 percent rim rate—a galaxy away from the 34.9 percent rim rate they post with KAT in the game.

If you needed any more evidence that him pulling bigs out of the paint is mission critical, there you have it. And even if the Blazers elected to leave Clingan down low had KAT played, this would have let him to capitalize on a mismatch, something else he’s doing well this season. The Knicks could also have subbed in Landry Shamet for Josh Hart, leaving Clingan with zero safe spaces to roam.

This is all fantastic news…for Karl-Anthony Towns’ bank account.

The extent of his leverage in extension talks remains to be seen. Free agency isn’t what it once was. When looking at who actually has money to pay Towns this summer, the Knicks have to be feeling pretty good.

At the same time, the idea that New York has the leverage necessary to squeeze Towns so that James Dolan can stick to his erroneous second-apron stance is, once and for all, Reddit-board fan fic. KAT undermined it long before the near-miss against the Blazers. But he killed it dead, many times over, by giving the Knicks a glimpse into what life would be like without him.