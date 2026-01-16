Jordan Clarkson better hope the Knicks’ latest trade rumors don’t come true

The New York Knicks’ seemingly feverish search for another ball-handler isn’t just bad news for Tyler Kolek. It has the potential to squeeze Jordan Clarkson out of the rotation, too.

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks “seem most interest in adding another ball-handler who can defend.” This has essentially become the team’s party line. Kolek is the only player on the roster with the ability to reorient New York’s focus, and if his most recent play is any indication, he’s not yet up to the challenge.

Another ball-handler won’t just eat into his minutes, though. Remember, Kolek only entered the regular rotation amid guard injuries galore. A healthier roster will demand that the addition of another guard come with further collateral damage. And Clarkson could be the one who pays the price.

The Knicks already have limited room in the backcourt

New York’s backcourt logjam has yet to register as an issue. Deuce McBride and Landry Shamet have both missed extensive time, and while they’re back now, Brunson’s sprained right ankle preserves the fluidity of the rotation.

This isn’t going to last forever. Brunson is day-to-day with his recovery. Mike Brown will have an oversaturated backcourt to manage once he does.

Clarkson could find his minutes in peril even at that point, before any moves are made. Shamet was the first player off the bench in his return from a shoulder injury. With McBride guaranteed tons of playing time, Clarkson already stands to tumble down the pecking order.

Fortunately for him, he should remain in front of Kolek with the team at full strength. Unfortunately for Clarkson, this isn’t an ironclad promise.

There will be nights when the Knicks need more playmaking, and defensive pressure. Clarkson guarantees neither of those things. And while his scoring upside far exceeds that of Kolek, he remains a human roller coaster, whose minutes are subject to fluctuation.

That variance increases tenfold with Shamet back in the mix. It journeys higher still if Shamet is drilling his threes, something Clarkson has not been doing since around Christmas.

Jordan Clarkson could be playing for his job

Imagine how all of this plays out if and when the Knicks acquire another ball-handler. Clarkson isn’t going to rank above Jose Alvarado, Ayo Dosunmu, or someone of that ilk. Not if Deuce and Shamet are also available.

The calculus changes if New York has to send out a guard in any deal. That’s a big if. The Knicks are more likely to attach sweeteners alongside Guerschon Yabusele’s contract to grease the wheels of potential trades. In the event they do need to include more money, there’s a chance Clarkson ends up being thrown into the deal himself.

None of this changes if New York shifts priorities to landing a wing, or another big. It may provide a level of regular-season cover for Clarkson, assuming he isn’t shipped out as part of the package. The playoffs are a different beast.

A nine-man rotation isn’t guaranteed to feature him. After the starters, the Knicks would have Deuce, Shamet, Robinson, and their top trade-deadline addition.

At this point, there may be little Clarkson can do to sustain his current role. He will only be safe if the Knicks fail to make any sort of move—a once-feasible scenario that now looms as intensely implausible with the team in relative free fall.