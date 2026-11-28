In a twist nobody would have predicted entering this season, Jalen Brunson is shooting a career-low clip from inside the arc. While the reigning Finals MVP certainly deserves the benefit of the doubt, it’s now clear his struggles go beyond the New York Knicks wrecking his rhythm and the spacing around him by shoehorning him into minutes alongside Andre Drummond.

Make no bones about it, the reps JB is getting alongside Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup are part of the problem. Brunson is shooting 37.2 percent on twos during his minutes with Drummond. The way he’s forced to operate in these instances runs in stark contrast to how he played with Mitchell Robinson, and ultimately makes his job harder.

Yet, though Brunson’s efficiency from inside the arc craters alongside Drummond, the cold, unsettling truth is that his two-point shot-making remains spotty even without him.

Jalen Brunson can’t make the shots he lives to take

Brunson is downing 45.1 percent of his twos through his first 19 appearances. That is 7.1 points lower than his 52.2 percent mark last year and even further away from his previous career low of 51.5 percent.

The regression gets more painful when zeroing in on his shot-making when closest to the basket. He has hit just 55 percent of his looks at the rim (outside garbage time). That ranks in the 28th percentile of efficiency, and is galaxies away from last year’s 64 percent finishing rate.

Even more unnerving is the 37 percent he’s shooting on twos between 4 and 14 feet, otherwise known as “floater range.” That is where Brunson butters his bread. He has never converted fewer than 46 percent of these floater-range opportunities, and has hovered around 50 percent since joining the Knicks.

These struggles are exacerbated in the Drummond minutes. Brunson is shooting just 50 percent at the rim, and 34.5 percent from floater range. But he’s not playing up to his usual standard inside other lineups, either.

Through 411 minutes alongside Towns, the ultimate floor-spacing big, Brunson is shooting just 54.2 percent at the rim and 41 percent from floater range—marks that exceed those posted with Drummond, but that are still worlds away from what we’ve grown to expect.

Chalking this up to an extended rut no longer makes sense. The Knicks have just about reached the quarter pole. What’s happening now needn’t be treated as a perma-normal. But it is certainly more than bad luck.

The Knicks have to diagnose the Jalen Brunson problem

Requiring an adjustment period as New York shifts more touches Towns’ way doesn’t pass the smell test. Brunson has often looked more unguardable than ever when toggling between on- and off-ball responsibilities.

The quality of his looks could be to blame. Although a smaller share of Brunson’s attempts are coming under heavy duress compared to last season, his shot-quality metrics are down across the board. According to BBall Index, which measures shot quality while factoring in distance, openness and “other key factors,” JB is posting career-worst shot-quality marks at the rim, from floater range, from mid-range overall, and in one-on-one situations.

On the flip side, however, BBall Index also measures the “openness” of a player’s attempts. And JB’s openness rating at the rim, from mid-range (including floater range), and in the half-court overall are all up from last season.

The average distance on Brunson’s two-pointers hasn’t changed much, either. It was 9.4 feet last season, and sits at 9.5 feet this year.

Beyond the Drummond minutes wreaking havoc on Brunson’s scoring opportunities, this leaves one of two possible explanations: Either he is still reeling from wrist surgery on his shooting hand over the summer, or we’re witnessing a genre of regression.

Neither answer is particularly reassuring. A wrist issue is more temporary, but could still derail this season. Actual regression, meanwhile, would be franchise-altering.

Brunson has built up more than enough goodwill to get the benefit of the doubt. At the same time, we have evidence that a player’s two-point percentage stabilizes around 11 games into their season. Brunson has burned through that, and then some. That’s worth concern—and action.

New York acquiring a proven vertical threat or better floor-spacer to back up Towns might change everything. Brunson could simply need rest. Or time. Maybe both. The Knicks have no choice but to try everything and anything to address this issue. Their title defense depends on it.