If Jalen Brunson’s adaptability was ever in doubt, it sure as heck isn’t anymore. He quelled most of the concern by spearheading the New York Knicks’ title run. Now, he’s dispelling any remaining kernels of skepticism by scoring more after not having the ball.

This shift can be hard to detect if you’re only looking at his time of possession, which remains through the roof. But more of his shots are coming off passes, and when he doesn’t have to create his own advantage.

We have seen hints of this transition before—most notably when the Knicks shifted more usage to Karl-Anthony Towns in last year’s playoffs. Never, though, have we seen it to this extreme.

We are quietly seeing a new version of Jalen Brunson

Just over 39.1 percent of Brunson’s made baskets this season are coming off assists. This isn’t merely his highest share since joining the Knicks. It is the second-largest rate of his entire career, trailing only the 2018-19 campaign, when he was a rookie on the Dallas Mavericks.

The reallocation of his scoring opportunities is even more pronounced over the past few games. Through his first nine tilts, just 32.9 percent of his made buckets came off an assist. Over his past five outings, this number has skyrocketed to 49 percent.

It isn’t just happening in one area, either. He’s getting more assisted buckets from three and inside the arc.

New York running more of the offense through Towns is the primary catalyst. He is spending noticeably more time on the ball than last year, which has left Brunson to cut and come around screens more often.

While the superstar duo doesn’t have what you’d call telepathic chemistry, KAT is assisting on 13.3 percent of Brunson’s baskets, a number that has nearly doubled to 24.4 percent these past five games. Both marks are a far cry from the 4.6 percent of JB’s buckets Towns assisted on last season.

Beyond that, Mike Brown is also exploring other entry points for the offense. The OG Anunoby mad-scientisting hasn’t looked so hot, but Josh Hart, Tyler Kolek, Landry Shamet, and even more recently, Jose Alvarado are receiving top-of-the-offense reps that let Brunson attack or shoot off the catch rather than after initiating the entire possession.

The captain is averaging more “spacing” true shooting attempts per 100 possessions than ever before as a result. The same goes for his attempts off cuts. And in transition.

This is a great development for the Knicks

Somewhat awkwardly, the Knicks’ offense isn’t exactly setting the world ablaze during this stretch. It is 12th in points per possession the last five games, and 10th overall on the season. That’s very-good-not-great material.

Still, a lot of noise is baked into the experience. The Knicks continue to feel the ramifications of uneven performances from Wingstop. We are waiting for them to make more shots as a group.

Brunson is already starting to do his part. He hasn’t quite peaked from two-point range during this stretch (48.6 percent), but it’s an improvement over where he started the season. And he’s now drilling over 40 percent of his threes.

Don’t get this development twisted. The Knicks will ride his on-ball usage when it matters most. This isn’t a deemphasis of Brunson so much as a reimagining of his role, and those of others around him.

Exploring these wrinkles now is only going to help later. Not only might Brunson be fresher after cutting out some of his most physically punishing touches, but by the time postseason basketball rolls around, the Knicks’ offense will have more ways to attack defenses than at any other point during the Jalen Brunson era—last year’s championship run included.