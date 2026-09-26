Former Knicks draft bust Kevin Knox given opportunity to get back into NBA

Eight years ago, the New York Knicks selected Kevin Knox with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent 3.5 seasons with the Knicks before being traded in February 2022.

Now 27, Knox is hoping to extend his NBA career. His next opportunity will come with the Orlando Magic, as he recently agreed to a training camp deal with the club.

Kevin Knox spent all of last season playing in the G League

Last season was the first in which Knox did not appear in an NBA regular season game. He had played in the previous seven years with five different teams, most recently appearing in 14 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2024–25.

The Magic have a roster spot open, but they could easily leave it open to start the regular season.

Knox spent the 2025–26 season playing for the Windy City Bulls of the G League. In 39 combined regular-season and Tip-Off Tournament appearances, Knox averaged 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Knox's tenure with the Knicks had its moments but wasn’t very memorable

The Knicks fan base sees Knox as a draft bust, especially since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected two picks after him. Other notable players who were selected after Knox in the 2018 NBA Draft include Mikal Bridges (10th), Michael Porter Jr. (14th), and Jalen Brunson (33rd).

It looked like Knox could be an important part of the club for years soon after he was drafted. The 6-foot-8 forward earned a spot on the 2018 All-Summer League First Team. His summer league play was an auspicious start for his NBA career, and he wasn’t quite 19 years old when those games took place.

He was named the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month in December of that year. On January 13, 2019, Knox poured in 31 points, which remains his career-high. The team was also terrible in his rookie year, though, going 17-65.

Knox’s playing time dipped each ensuing season after his rookie year before New York dealt him away. The Knicks made the playoffs in his final full year with them, but he appeared in just one game in their first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

In 195 career regular season games with the club, Knox averaged 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. He wasn’t a very efficient scorer either, shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.6% on 3-point tries.

