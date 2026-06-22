Knicks won't be escaping their biggest non-Wembanyama playoff villain (just yet)

The New York Knicks really only allowed two players to establish themselves as villains throughout all four series of their 2026 NBA Championship run. The tallest of them all was Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, with all 7-foot-5 of the Frenchman eventually becoming an evil presence in the eyes of fans at Madison Square Garden.

But the first was Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum. New York allowed the 34-year-old guard to run wild, at least throughout the first three games of the playoffs. And on Sunday, he signed a $21 million extension to stick around down South for another year according to ESPN.

Even though they eventually managed the threats he posted to their defense by the end of the series against the Hawks, the notion that McCollum is one of The Garden's current villains won't be dying just yet. It's a perfect fit for both player and team. And, in a weird way, the Knicks can only blame themselves for that. Between their shutdown of Jalen Johnson and their inability to stifle McCollum's mid-range attacks, they may just have put the bow on this contract without even knowing it.

Knicks' first-round defeat of Hawks set up this McCollum deal perfectly

Even if not a full-blown villain, McCollum was certainly an obstacle to the Knicks' championship goals. His clutch jump shots to secure Game 3 in Atlanta gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead, which had New Yorkers questioning just how long their core had left. Some wondered whether or not it was the right move to move on at head coach. And every fan found out, quickly, just how many problems winning can solve.

The Knicks turned things around, going on to win 13 straight playoff games after starting their first round series in a hole. But even then, it's fair to say the Hawks' early success was more than a blip on the radar. It was real enough to force the Knicks into the soul-searching process that wound up helping them become Champions. It was the continuation of a strong end to the regular season, too.

The Hawks went 19-4, in games that McCollum started, after dealing Trae Young for the veteran. Their series loss to the Knicks brought that to 21-8, but that's still a respectable record. And it's clear, especially given Atlanta's extension of head coach Quin Snyder just a couple of weeks ago, that they're bought into what their core is capable of.

They have the 23rd overall pick, right before the Knicks' first selection in this year's draft, to add to that very core. Unless they acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, they won't be beating New York in a playoff series anytime soon. They were a valiant opponent, though, and it's the right move to keep key pieces like Snyder and McCollum around.

After all, they were the only guys in the Eastern Conference that could beat the Knicks at all. And they did it twice.