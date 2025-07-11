Career of former Knicks draft bust is clearly hanging on by a thread

It has been seven years since Kevin Knox was selected to the All-NBA Summer League First Team after he was taken with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Obviously, Knox didn't pan out in New York, and he was eventually traded from the Knicks. Now, with available free agents dwindling, Knox finds himself still without a team.

Knox has bounced around to several teams since his days in New York. He was originally shipped to the Atlanta Hawks, but has since spent time with the Pistons, Trailblazers, and most recently, the Golden State Warriors at the tail end of the 2024-25 season.

After being called up for the last 14 games of the season, Knox averaged 3.3 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in six minutes per game. The efficiency has never panned out for Knox, and last year was more of the same, as he shot a horrid 26.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. For his career, the former Kentucky star has shot just 39.3 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

Knox is a reminder of how talented the league is

Before being called up by the Warriors, Knox was tearing it up with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G-League affiliate of Golden State. In 12 games, Knox poured in 25.3 points, while dishing out 3.1 assists, and pulling in 8.8 rebounds per game.

On top of the incredible box score stats, Knox was wildly efficient in the G-League, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from three while taking a whopping 6.8 3-point attempts per game.

Clearly, Knox is incredibly talented. It is simply another example of just how good NBA players are. Every player in the league was at one point the best player on their college team, or high school team, or AAU team, in some cases, all three. It is incredibly hard to get to the NBA, let alone have a sustainable career.

knox is still young

It feels like a lifetime ago when the Knicks drafted Knox in the lottery. Back then, they hoped they would soon be competing for a championship with Knox leading the way. Well, the Knicks are poised to compete for a championship, just not with Knox.

That said, Knox is still just 25 years old. There is still a chance a team takes a flyer on him, or he gets another opportunity to prove himself in the G-League.