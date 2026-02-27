Deuce McBride's injury highlights his importance to Knicks title chase

The new-look second unit for the Knicks has shown defensive grit and energy, particularly with the addition of Jose Alvarado. However, the bench has been missing its top scorer: Deuce McBride.

On the season, the New York bench ranks second in scoring, averaging 31.5 points per game. McBride has missed the entire month of February so far. In that span, the bench average has dropped to about 22 points per game. Knicks fans know that McBride elevates the second unit, but the timing of his return is crucial for their playoff plans.

McBride gives injury update ahead of Bucks matchup

The guard shared an injury update with media for the first time since undergoing surgery for a core injury on February 6th, with an accompanying initial return timeline of 6-8 weeks.

McBride did not give reporters in Milwaukee a specific return date. But he did explain ahead of the Knicks' matchup with the Bucks that he plans to play again before the postseason, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

“He (McBride) said there’s no timetable for his return, hopes to come back for the regular season…” Bondy wrote. “Said it’s a slow process and he’s started shooting without jumping.”

Knicks' bench has no shortage of hustling, high-energy defenders

Pieces like Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, and the addition of Jose Alvarado provide defensive intensity. However, the leader of the unit’s scoring this season has been missing – demonstrating his importance.

McBride was having the best scoring season of his career across the board before missing time with both a left ankle and a core injury. His averages of 12.9 points, 2.9 3-pointers, and his 42% rate of accuracy on those looks from deep are all career highs.

Make no mistake, McBride elevates the Knicks' play on both sides of the ball. Mike Brown pointed to his defensive mentality and overall effectiveness after the Knicks' win over the 76ers in late January, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

“To have a guy like Deuce coming off the bench, have a guy like Landry — both those guys are physical at the point of attack, whether those guys are trying to get over pick-and-rolls or trying to get over [dribble handoffs] or even pindowns. To have that type of relentless pursuit with athleticism and strength and toughness and the mindset is phenomenal. And obviously, we need those guys," said Brown.

Knicks haven't had every piece of their puzzle healthy at once

The Knicks are trying to win an NBA Championship. Brown has talked about the difficulties of lengthy playoff runs in relation to how the team has responded to adversity. It's important that McBride's return comes sooner rather than later, because the timing of his return determines how much chemistry he can build with his new teammates.

Although the timetable of his return is broad at the moment, it's certainly a good sign that he's traveling with the team and shooting just three weeks after he reportedly had surgery.