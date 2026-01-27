Knicks face a $95M decision that could shape their trade deadline

The New York Knicks have plenty to think about as they attempt to navigate the NBA trade deadline. Between their proximity to the second apron, a lack of desirable assets, multiple pressing roster needs, Mitchell Robinson’s free agency and of course, their starting-to-feel-somewhat-realistic shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo, they must juggle a handful of moving parts.

Well, go ahead and add another $95 million-sized one to the front office’s plate: Deuce McBride’s extension eligibility.

The general consensus is (rightfully) that the Knicks have pretty much no business moving him. His next contract is a concern, but his sub-$4-million salary in 2026-27 will be bang-for-the-buck gold to a team that could, if not definitely will, be entering the second apron. If they get rid of him, they may end up with zero high-level point-of-attack defenders beyond Landry Shamet. That is…not a great place to be.

Yet, at the same time, McBride has been so good that New York has no choice but to weigh his current trade value versus the prospect of signing him to a four-year, $95 million max extension over the summer.

The Knicks need to have a firm grasp on what it will cost to extend Deuce McBride

McBride’s max number sounds ludicrous upon initial consideration. Small guards who can’t be your primary ball-handler don’t carry a ton of leverage.

Deuce, however, deftfully fills a power vacuum as someone who can guard the other team’s best backcourt ball-hander, doesn’t need tons of touches on offense, and has transformed into a lethal three-point sniper. This player archetype is incredibly hard to find.

Just five others join Deuce in having drilled at least 100 triples while knocking them down at a clip north of 42 percent: Max Christie, Collin Gillespie, AJ Green, Kon Knueppel, and Jamal Murray. Of this group, Christie is the only one who comes close to rivaling McBride’s defensive workload.

To that end, Deuce ranks in the 93rd percentile of defensive matchup difficulty and the 99th percentile of three-point shot-making, according to BBall Index. Christie is the only other player in the league doing the same.

Even with all of this in mind, it’d be somewhat surprising if McBride commands the full $95 million extension. But if the Knicks are hoping he will cost significantly less than a premier three-and-D option, they might be out of luck.

New York should make the final call on McBride now

If the team isn’t prepared to meet what they believe could be Deuce’s market in an extension or 2027 free agency, it must consign itself to one of three options: move him before the trade deadline, accept less for him over the summer or during next season, or let him play out his contract, and potentially leave for nothing.

The latter is typically a non-starter. McBride is so cheap relative to his impact, though, the Knicks’ overarching salary structure might compel them to roll the dice.

Really, if they have any inkling they need to trade Deuce, it should probably happen now. Teams won’t give up as much for his services when he’s an expiring contract. The Knicks are more likely to get first-round value in February than July, let alone midway through next season.

To be sure, the preference should be to keep him, particularly without another player who can replicate what he does on the roster. But assuming this stance only flies if the Knicks are prepared to pay him what he’s proving to be worth.