Knicks just received a message from Deuce McBride they can't ignore

As countless trade rumors and ideas continue to have the New York Knicks targeting point-of-attack defense, Deuce McBride has something he’d like the front office to know: This team already has a premier pest at the point of attack.

“I know I can be one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA,” the 25-year-old said after the Knicks’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, per the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz.

Relative to who New York has on its roster, McBride’s defense is irreplaceable. It’s why Mike Brown (finally) gave him another crack at starting.

And yet, with the Deuce-plus-the-Core Four lineup getting hammered at the defensive end this season, it raises the question: Is McBride the answer to one of the Knicks’ most glaring weaknesses, or should they be pursuing an upgrade?

The truth about Deuce McBride’s defense is complicated

There is no questioning McBride’s effort level when watching him. Sure, his defensive presence has been more inconsistent this year, particularly away from the ball. On the ball, though, you’re not going to get by him when attempting to attack without a screen. And while he gives up plenty of size versus certain matchups, at 6’2”, he’s stronger and harder to overpower than he looks.

McBride’s frame can nevertheless work against him. His screen navigation isn’t the greatest. He too often takes a circuitous route, leaving opponents with enough time and space to get downhill. Though he has the ability to recover, all bets are off when the rest of New York’s defense is put in rotation. Landry Shamet was at times more reliable in this role prior to his shoulder injury.

Still, the Knicks can’t just ignore McBride’s comments; not when they’re accompanied by his overall body of work.

Scant few 6’2” guards can rumble with bigger advantage creators like James Harden, or LaMelo Ball. McBride is among the exceptions.

The Clippers averaged 1.11 points per possession as a team when Deuce guarded Harden. That’s the rough equivalent of a bottom-five offense. It is the same story with LaMelo. Through two matchups with the Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets averaged 1.07 points per possession—league-worst-offense material—when McBride registered as a defender on LaMelo.

The Knicks should prioritize their focus elsewhere at the trade deadline

Using Harden and LaMelo as examples isn’t an attempt to cherry-pick McBride’s impact. The concerns are real—and mostly have to do with his size. After propping up solid defensive units alongside Jalen Brunson for much of the season, the data has now shifted. The Knicks are in the 27th percentile of points allowed per possession with both guards on the court.

To what end this proves New York needs a better point-of-attack weapon is debatable. The Knicks do not just have a POA problem, or strictly a JB problem. They also have a Karl-Anthony Towns problem.

KAT has been on the floor for over half the Deuce-Brunson minutes. There isn’t a smaller point-of-attack pest who can do enough on his own to lift up that combination. Solutions are delivered by committee. That is why the Knicks have OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and even Josh Hart.

It’s fine for Leon Rose and crew to scour the market for another competent point-of-attack gnat anyway. There is something to be said for adding someone else who ensures the team can have 48 minutes of quality defense up top.

Just don’t expect anyone the Knicks acquire to do a better job than McBride is doing now. And definitely don’t expect someone like Jose Alvarado or Keon Ellis to transform the defense. That is more likely to be done with the acquisition of a bigger wing, or a center who’s capable of playing more often (and more minutes) than Mitchell Robinson.

More accurately, as well as unsettlingly, transforming New York's defense may demand multiple moves that have nothing to do with McBride.