Mike Brown already revealed Knicks' biggest Miles McBride problem

As reigning champions of both the Emirates NBA Cup and 2026 NBA Finals, the New York Knicks have earned a set of targets on their backs. Opposing teams will want to spoil their fun, starting with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers on Ring Night to open the season, in a giant game of tag where Mike Brown's group is "it" all year.

Those targets have already been relevant during the offseason, with several Knick assistant coaches taking roles elsewhere. Both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti drew larger salaries from Atlantic Division rivals. The next target, though, could be a fan-favorite still on New York's roster.

Regardless of the result of the Knicks' title defense, Miles McBride's contract is effectively going to expire as soon as that campaign ends. Brown may have already revealed his fate. The coach, who said midway through last season that he struggles to play the guard more, inadvertently answered the biggest question surrounding a potential extension.

Does it make sense for the Knicks, who just lost Mitchell Robinson because of their refusal to surpass the second apron, to give McBride a contract that lines up with his on-court value?

Hart solved Brown's biggest 2025-26 struggle with McBride

Midway through the 2025-26 regular season, Brown told reporters asking about McBride's playing time that he'd love to increase it — but that it feels nearly impossible. When everyone was healthy, the coach had what proved to be an undeniably excellent starting lineup at his disposal. And he said that, without either starting McBride or playing him for the entire second or third quarter, finding more time for him on the court was difficult.

The door remained open, with Brown tabbing McBride — instead of his typical choice of a third-stringer — to replace a temporarily-injured Hart in the starting five. The choice, which felt more like an experimental treatment than a band-aid, resulted in good basketball. But when Hart was available, Brown inserted him right back into his starting role.

It was the right choice. The team's new coach (and his players) found ways to make everything work to the tune of an NBA Championship. But McBride, who averaged a career-high 26.3 minutes per game in the regular season, played just 17.3 minutes per game in the postseason.

The guard did wind up starting in two of the Knicks' 19 games — the final two of their sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers. But it was because of OG Anunoby's hamstring injury, not any sort of strategic adjustment from Brown.

McBride is a skilled, and winning, basketball player who deserves a hefty raise on his next contract. Despite standing at just around 6-foot-2, the guard profiles on both ends of the court like a wing. He has the strength, 3-point shooting ability, and defensive instincts to back that up.

In an NBA that enables more players to make plays for their teammates than ever, regardless of position, McBride can finish plays for star guards, wings, and bigs. Teams like the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and even Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, that have star talent but could always use complementary support, could be squads to watch out for.

The Knicks just let a homegrown player, in Robinson, walk to the Boston Celtics. Who's to say, after signing Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns to large extensions, that McBride isn't headed for a similar fate?