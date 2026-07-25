76ers still have no answer for Knicks because of fatal flaws LeBron can't fix

The New York Knicks' title defense projects to be arduous. The entire Eastern Conference seems to have gotten better. The Philadelphia 76ers' addition of LeBron James, from a Western Conference squad, makes that reality even harsher for Mike Brown's reigning NBA Champions.

On paper, the additions of James and Jaylen Brown make the Sixers one of the most dangerous teams in the league. But Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Paul George, and Joel Embiid were dangerous on paper, too. The Knicks swept them, for those who don't remember.

Swapping out George for James and Brown upgrades Philadelphia's talent. But their defense was their biggest problem against the Knicks. And on offense, they still need to rebound, box out, and screen off the ball — buying into a style of play they need to prove they can handle. The Knicks just rode that exact playstyle to the 2026 NBA Championship. The 76ers have the names, on paper, to shake up the Eastern Conference. But they'll need to prove it.

Knicks' continuity gives them edge over 76ers, rest of Eastern Conference

The 76ers may very well end up proving that they're willing to make the necessary sacrifices to win their first NBA title since 1983. James might instill a winning culture that holds strong enough to pull together all of the talent on that roster. But the Knicks have already made those sacrifices, pulled together their talent, and won that title.

It certainly didn't happen instantly. Despite their NBA Cup victory in December, the slump that followed left fans questioning the fit of their biggest stars, their offseason decision to change head coaches, and exactly how they'd come out on top of the Eastern Conference — forget the NBA Finals. But they made it work.

Mikal Bridges thrives with or without the basketball in his hands. His consistency is literally unrivaled, and his defensive persistence helped curtail the impacts of players like Maxey and Edgecombe themselves. Josh Hart's do-it-all style of play resulted in 26-point breakouts against the Cleveland Cavaliers and frenetic chases after loose balls and rebounds that helped the Knicks secure as many margins as possible.

The loss of Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics is notable. But it isn't one the Knicks can't survive. Andre Drummond's offensive rebounding will replace one aspect of Robinson's impact, and Brown will have to hope players like Bridges and OG Anunoby can help their new center make up for his defensive differences from his predecessor.

The Knicks have the blueprint, though. They're the defending champions, not aspiring ones. And while no team has gone back-to-back in nine years, they're uniquely positioned — with a core entirely in their athletic primes — to break that trend, too. Philadelphia's advantages on paper didn't mean much when they were being swept by the Knicks in May. They'll have to prove, on the court, their new additions can make a real difference.