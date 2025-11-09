We already know what the Knicks need at the trade deadline

Although the NBA trade deadline seems like forever away, the New York Knicks’ biggest need they must address by Feb. 5 is already crystal clear: They need to give Jalen Brunson backup—a real, actual backup.

As Stefan Bondy of the New York Post notes, New York is now being forced to trot out pseudo-playmakers when Brunson is catching a breather. Of course, this is a dilemma most saw coming. The sudden retirement of Malcolm Brogdon—who, for the record, did not look great in preseason—left the Knicks without a (theoretically) dependable offensive organizer coming off the bench.

Some held out hope sophomore Tyler Kolek could be the answer. To his credit, he is the team’s best passer. But after a few cracks at the gig earlier in the season, Kolek is already back to garbage-time duty, along with the rest of New York’s youngsters.

Deuce McBride and Jordan Clarkson are eating up the lion’s share of the second-string backcourt minutes. Neither is what you’d call a floor general. McBride is still figuring out how to properly drive-and-spray. Clarkson’s first, second, third, and fourth instincts are to score. He’s averaging roughly six times as many shot attempts as assists per 36 minutes.

The Knicks can’t read too much into their early success without Brunson

None of this seems like an issue when looking solely at the data. When at least one of Clarkson and McBride are on the court without Brunson, the Knicks are a net positive, and posting a 122 offensive rating that would rank third overall.

Yet, we’ve seen this movie before. New York’s offense ranked in the 77th percentile without Brunson during the 2024-25 regular season, only to crater in his absence during the playoffs.

Having someone else to manage half-court possessions is important. Even if the offense isn’t hyper-efficient without Brunson, a reliable organizer can limit turnovers, not just themselves, but by preventing others from overstretching the boundaries of their own skill set. That, in turn, helps the defense get set.

Mike Brown’s ball-and-body movement offense can help paper over the absence of a truer playmaker coming off the bench. The downhill passing from Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, in particular, helps a ton. But turning to guys who are not more traditional table-setters should ultimately be among the tools in New York’s belt, not the entire basis for a second unit.

New York may have to wait for the rest of the league to catch

Granted, fortifying the Knicks’ backup-floor-general spot is easier said than done. Not only are they thin on trade-able assets and just barely beneath the second apron, but the rest of the league is still trying to figure out what it needs the most. New York will have to wait for a sellers market to develop.

To that end, December 15 marks the unofficial start of trade season in the NBA. That’s when most free agents who signed contracts this past summer are eligible to be moved.

Bondy also name-checks Dante Exum (trade-eligible Dec. 15 ) and Jose Alvarado as options the Knicks could target. Truth be told, neither really meets the criteria of what the team needs. Their defense is pesky, and in Exum’s case, rangy. Neither is a talented passer.

Names like Cam Spencer (trade-eligible Dec. 15), Ayo Dosunmu, or Collin Gillespie (trade-eligible Dec. 15) are better fits for New York’s roster. Other options will invariably present themselves over the next few weeks, and months. The Knicks need to be monitoring them, because failing a sudden breakout from Kolek, their backup-point-guard issue isn’t being solved from within.