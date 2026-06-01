Victor Wembanyama matchup primes Karl-Anthony Towns to shape NBA history

29 teams in the National Basketball Association are well aware of the literally rapidly-growing threat looming large in San Antonio. Since he was a teenager, Victor Wembanyama has been on the radar of every franchise in the league. And while it's only right that he landed on the San Antonio Spurs, given their history of boasting dominant big men, it's important to remember that Wemby isn't the NBA's only big man defying expectations on a nightly basis.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't exactly have a reputation of swinging games in his team's favor with his defensive versatility. But the 7-footer's mere existence has challenged the traditional mold for NBA centers since he was drafted in 2015. His ridiculously versatile offensive game has earned him the moniker of "Cheat Code" from former head coach Chris Finch, and allowed him to thrive in several offensive roles under both Tom Thibodeau and Mike Brown in the Big Apple.

In the 2026 NBA Finals, Towns will have a chance to wear all of his hats from throughout this season at once. The big man will need to limit the acts that cause referees to grab for their whistles, take advantage of as many of the shot opportunities he'll have at the rim and from behind the 3-point arc, and continue to serve as New York's control tower from the top of the key, zipping passes to sharp cutters like Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby.

Wembanyama may have several years of dominating this league ahead of him. Judging by the NBA Finals appearance he spat out in his third season, it's probably fair to describe that scenario as likely. But with enough of a successful series overall, especially if it's one that helps lead the Knicks to their first championship in several decades, Towns can stop the 7-foot-5 two-way force's reign from starting this soon.

Towns is in the midst of carving out a spot amid NBA's best big men

Even if he wins a ring, Towns won't be on the same level as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. But even without one, thus far, he might not be as far behind Sombor's best Shuffler as many fans think. Given his playmaking prowess throughout this postseason, especially with the amount of responsibility he had throughout the first two rounds against Atlanta and Philadelphia, it's difficult to keep ranking him behind some of the top bigs that analysts tend to default to.

Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid's availabilities are in question far too often to merit being seen as more valuable than Towns. And with the defense the Knicks' starting center played this year, he's likely clear of someone like Bam Adebayo, too. Even with his old friend Rudy Gobert certainly still defending at a top level, their offensive versatilities couldn't be on further ends of the spectrum.

Behind Jokic and Wembanyama himself, Towns is the NBA's third-best center at worst. And if he can grab his first ring while keeping Wemby from his, he can simultaneously etch his name in NBA history while helping prevent a future all-time great from completely dominating everyone — for now.