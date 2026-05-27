Karl-Anthony Towns has solved his biggest career mystery (with Mike Brown's help)

It has become nearly impossible to discuss Karl-Anthony Towns' game without referencing one, or several, of the narratives deeply baked into how he's perceived as a player. The big man is often defined by the things he's been deemed incapable of, as opposed to what he's proven he can do.

Fans and analysts have spent years debating the value of his game (and contract), often questioning his true desire to win. In the meantime, Towns has become the only player in the league to make the Conference Finals in three straight seasons.

After buying into the dirty work, and then a complete overhaul of his offensive role in the first round, Towns has made one thing incredibly clear: he's willing to do what it takes to win. The Knicks are just helping him show the world – something he had already started during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But he's never had a stage as big as the NBA Finals.

KAT's out of the bag: the center is objectively a winning player

Choice selections of film from any point in his career, including this season, may indicate a lack of care for defensive details or setting hard, effective screens. Reporting from after the Knicks were eliminated from the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals revealed that Towns' teammates in New York were concerned about his habits, moreso than his talent.

Towns, however, refused that as reality. Instead of hiding behind adages, explaining away what seemed like a lack of fervor in the margins, the center took his lumps.

After a season's worth of confusion regarding his role, frustration regarding his offensive fouls, and fear from the Knicks' fanbase that they didn't have what it would take to live up to expectations, new head coach Mike Brown helped him flip the script.

The Knicks produced elite defensive results from February 1st and on, with Towns anchoring their coverages from the center position. He thrived as a screener for Jalen Brunson and other Knicks, led the NBA in double-doubles, and finished second in both average and total rebounds over the course of the season.

Towns' 2024 Western Conference Finals appearance was proof that he could, indeed, play a major role on a winning squad. He could help them play several different styles of basketball, even if they weren't exploring them all.

His 2025 Eastern Conference Finals appearance cemented the reality that it's possible to win with Towns, despite his shortcomings (and the size of his contract). His 2026 NBA Finals appearance, dependent thus far on him stepping up as a playmaker and defender, is an opportunity to change some of those narratives forever.

And it's hard to say that Towns would have stepped up in those ways, specifically, without the pushes he got from Brown. It was the coach's willingness to challenge Towns that led to their offensive pivot in the first round, according to Vincent Goodwill for ESPN.

Regardless of whether or not public perception shifts with regard to Towns, his performance for the Knicks in their run to the 2026 NBA Finals has been nothing short of excellent. New York's front office shouldn't have any second thoughts about the rest of his contract.

And the entire NBA should know, by now, that it's no coincidence that Towns' teams keep making it so far.