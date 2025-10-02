Unexpected spark gives Mike Brown a roster dilemma he can’t ignore

As the regular season draws closer, one of the most pressing questions is how the Knicks will fill out the backend of their roster. Heading into their first preseason game, it was rumored that the Knicks would make a trade in order to keep both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon. However, after a blistering shooting performance from Garrison Mathews, Mike Brown's decision just got harder.

The Knicks signed Shamet, Brogdon, and Mathews to non-guaranteed deals heading into training camp. As currently constructed, they only have the cap room to sign one of them to a veteran minimum deal. However, moving one of their second-year players, perhaps Pacome Dadiet, would create the necessary space to add two of them.

While Brogdon and Shamet certainly seem like the frontrunners for one or both of the spots, assuming the Knicks do make a trade, Mathews just make things a whole lot more interesting, after going 3-of-4 from three, along with one rebound, and two assists in just over nine minutes of playing time in the Knicks' 99-84 preseason win over the 76ers.

Mathews is a flamethrower from three

Mathews started the game by going 3-for-3 from deep before missing his fourth shot. He is one of the purest jump shooters in the game, an absolutely elite catch-and-shoot 3-point specialist who is deadly from the corners.

Brown has already stressed that he wants the Knicks taking many more threes this season. Last year, the Knicks were only 27th in the league in 3-point volume. Brown has stated that he wants the Knicks taking at least 40 per game this season, something Mathews would absolutely help with.

In their first preseason game, they fell just shy of that target, getting up 39 threes. While the volume was promising, the accuracy wasn't, as they hit just 20.5 percent of them.

It is going to take more of those performances for Mathews

Mathews' training camp is off to a fantastic start, but it is going to take more of those performances for him to make the final cut. It seems like Brogdon will not just make the final roster, but will serve as a key part of the Knicks' rotation this season.

That means Mathews is likely competing against Shamet for the remaining spot. Shamet spent last season with the Knicks and is widely respected, which will make things difficult for Mathews. That said, if he continues to shoot the cover off the ball, it will make it harder and harder for Brown and the front office to ignore.