Devastating Knicks roster math could push a young prospect out

With plenty of intriguing soundbites coming out of the Knicks' media day, perhaps the biggest news came from ESPN's Shams Charania, as he reported that both Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet are expected to make the Knicks' final roster. In order to add both veterans, the Knicks must clear a roster spot, which could ultimately mean that Pacome Dadiet gets dealt to a new team.

As currently constructed, the Knicks have the cap room to sign one more player to a veteran minimum contract. Heading into training camp, they inked several veterans, including Shamet, Brogdon, and Garrison Mathews, to non-guaranteed deals.

With Charania reporting that both Brogdon and Shamet are expected to be on the final roster on opening night, it likely means that one of the Knicks' youngsters will be headed out the door. Tyler Kolek is also a trade option, although he makes slightly less money than Dadiet, which could further tighten the Knicks' finances.

Dealing Dadiet signals the Knicks are all in on winning now

It is rare to see a team bail on a first-round draft pick after one season, especially when it is just to sign a veteran with an injury history, as Brogdon has. Dealing Dadiet would be the clearest signal yet that the Knicks are solely focused on winning a title this year.

Dadiet is raw; he probably wouldn't be able to crack into the Knicks' rotation this season. For the front office, that might be all it takes. They clearly want another ball-handler on the roster and value Shamet's shooting depth. To them, waiting on a project that never has a guarantee of panning out isn't worth it.

Does Hart's injury change anything?

The other major news that emerged on Media Day was Josh Hart revealing that he had re-aggravated an injury to his finger, which will cause him to wear a splint this season. The Knicks have limited guard depth as is; if Hart misses significant time with an injury, they could find themselves in hot water fast.

Perhaps his injury could cause the front office to second-guess moving on from Dadiet. Dealing Kolek to sign Brogdon and Shamet would limit the Knicks' options to add any other veterans during the season, but keeping another wing on the roster could be worth the risk.

Whoever the front office decides to move on from, the message is clear: the Knicks believe they can win a title this season and are going to do whatever they can to make it a reality.