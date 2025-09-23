Josh Hart foreshadows Knicks nightmare scenario with media day bombshell

Knicks fans got some brutal news on Media Day when Josh Hart revealed that he had re-aggravated an injury that he has been dealing with in his finger this summer and will have to play with a splint on it this season. If Hart struggles with the splint or the injury forces him to miss significant time, it would trigger a nightmare scenario for the Knicks and their limited wing depth.

Hart made it clear that he hates playing with things on his hands, so it's natural to think he may struggle while wearing a split. The good news is that Hart can impact that game in many ways; his energy is electric, and he can still be a spark plug for this team.

That said, if he struggles shooting the ball, or the injury becomes worse, requires surgery, or Hart just has to sit and let it mend for a long period, the Knicks could find themselves in a difficult situation, especially considering the Knicks are already thin at the wing position.

The Knicks need Hart healthy

Depending on what happens with some of the non-guaranteed contracts the Knicks brought into training camp, like Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews, the Knicks will be heading into the season relatively light when it comes to rotational wings.

Mike Brown has already stated that he wants to play nine or 10 players consistently. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby will be in the starting lineup, and depending on who else Brown starts, Hart could be the only true forward that they have coming off the bench.

Aside from the lack of depth at the position, Hart does a lot of the little things that make the Knicks tick. He is a monster on the offensive and defensive glass, loves to push the pace off defensive rebounds, and will out-work just about anyone on the court.

Not only is that type of energy contagious, it is a vital ingredient to a championship recipe. Hart has been one of the most durable players on the Knicks' roster in recent years. If he is able to play, he will.

Should the Knicks keep Dadiet?

Pacome Dadiet has been a name that has circulated in trade rumors recently, as rumors have swirled that the Knicks might make a trade so that they can sign an additional veteran to the final roster.

However, with the Hart injury becoming public, is it more likely that Dadiet stays on the roster? If Hart ends up missing time, the Knicks could regret moving a young wing who has size and upside.