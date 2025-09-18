One trade option could solve cap issues but cripple Knicks depth at wing

The Knicks are weighing trade options that would allow them to sign both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to the final roster. Moving on from former first-round pick Pacome Dadiet would create enough space to sign both the veterans, but it would slash into the Knicks' wing depth, which is already weak as is.

The Knicks are in a predicament. They see value in adding both Shamet and Brogdon, but can't do so without making a move to clear space. Stefon Bondy of The New York Post, speaking on Knicks Fan TV, said that Dadiet is a name that has been generating buzz. The Knicks selected Dadiet in the first round of the 2024 draft, and he is a key piece of the Knicks' younger core.

Trading Dadiet significantly diminishes the Knicks wing depth

The current wings on the Knicks roster are OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. At least two of those three will be part of the starting lineup, which makes their depth at the position questionable as is.

The Knicks youngsters, including Dadiet, shouldn't count on being a significant part of the rotation this season, as long as everyone stays healthy, that is. Bridges and Hart are iron men; you can fairly confidently pencil them both in to give you 80-plus games. Anunoby has had his share of bumps and bruises, and Shamet missed most of last season with an injury.

If you swap Dadiet in favor of Shamet, you are one injury away from being in serious trouble. The NBA champion usually has a degree of injury luck, but the Knicks must consider whether trading youth for veterans with injury histories is worth it.

The case for moving Dadiet makes sense, in theory

The Knicks are staring at a golden opportunity to win the Eastern Conference and make a serious push at not only getting to the NBA Finals, but winning it. It makes sense to trade an unproven player in order to have enough space to add two proven players.

The Knicks are also light on draft capital, after shelling out five first-round picks to acquire Mikal Bridges last season. If they can make a win-now move, adding both Shamet and Brogdon, while also netting a first-round pick, it makes sense, in theory. The problem, is that games aren't played in theory. Injuries happen, and the Knicks wing-depth is a serious concern if you trade Dadiet.