The uncomfortable Knicks truth surrounding LeBron James' best fits

The New York Knicks are reportedly unlikely to sign LeBron James this offseason, despite the superstar's willingness to taking as little as a veteran's minimum contract in pursuit of the best basketball fit.

While James' championship pursuits seemingly won't bring him to the Big Apple, where the reigning NBA Champions play home games, the Knicks do have an uncomfortable truth to face with regard to the best basketball fits for James' talents in 2026. They're essentially all in the Eastern Conference.

Mitchell Robinson already left for the Boston Celtics. Now fans have to deal with this, too?

One small problem: James' best fits are all in the Eastern Conference

A team like the Philadelphia 76ers has a plethora of talented scorers that could use a table-setting ball handler. Their recent acquisition of Jaylen Brown only underscores that fact, particularly because they traded a capable connective playmaker in Paul George to acquire the All-Star wing.

The 76ers could really use a playmaker that has experience winning different kinds of games, too. James has that, against different kinds of coverages, in different roles, on both ends of the court. What else could they ask for?

The Miami Heat have a former Champion in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Brunson was still on the Dallas Mavericks when he won his title. To retain his place among the NBA's five best players, with guys like Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson having surpassed him in 2026, he'll need to win another in South Beach to get his crown back.

James could certainly help Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and the rest of the Heat spread the love on the court.

Knicks' history makes James an ironic fit for their repeat bid

The Knicks won their second title in franchise history in 1973. It would not have happened without the help of two former Eastern Conference rivals, Earl Monroe and Jerry Lucas. The table is set for Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, or any other victims of the Knicks' playoff dominance to join them for the 2029 season and complete the mirroring of their past.

It would certainly be poetic if James concluded his career by helping Mike Brown, the coach he played under for half of a decade on the Cleveland Cavaliers, defend his first career title. But it seems the star just doesn't have interest in helping them keep their throne, given that the 53-year drought is already over.

New York just has to hope that a team in the Western Conference makes a strong bid for him before it's too late.