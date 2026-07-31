Tyler Nickel could be the Knicks’ most important draft pick since Miles McBride

It's difficult to be critical of a team that just won a championship. Even in the midst of a generally quiet offseason, the New York Knicks have an elite roster that went 16-3 en route to its first title in 53 years. If there's one area in which the Knicks are in desperate need of improvement, however, it's wing depth.

That's exactly why Tyler Nickel has the potential to be the most significant draft pick the Knicks have made since they landed Miles McBride in 2021.

The Knicks selected Nickel at No. 47 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. It was a clear investment in the perimeter, which has been rather top-heavy for New York during the Leon Rose era. They've clearly made it work, but acquiring depth is still a priority.

Thankfully, Nickel's size and shooting make him an ideal candidate to fill the void and provide New York with the short-term and long-term stability they need.

If he does so, he'd instantly join McBride as landscape-altering draft picks. McBride was a second-round pick himself in 2021, but has since gone on to average as many as 26.3 minutes per game. For perspective: No one the Knicks drafted after McBride has even exceeded 20.0.

Whether or not Nickel can reach that exact level of playing time, what's clear is that he has the skill set and size to transform the Knicks' rotation.

Knicks desperately need to create wing depth

New York utilized its three-headed perimeter monster of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart to great effect during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. They smothered opponents on defense, took turns stepping up on offense, and ultimately made game and series-defining plays on either end of the court.

The Knicks turned to a committee of reserves for depth beyond them, but they often relied on smaller guards. In 2026-27 and beyond, they must resolve that potential issue.

Thankfully, Nickel is equipped to address the void as a 6'8" sharpshooting wing with a solid 217-pound frame. Between his size and his elite three-point shooting, he could not only create invaluable depth, but change the very dynamic of the second unit.

If Nickel is able to become an NBA-caliber wing and lean on his existing strengths, then the Knicks will have a true sharpshooter who can break opponents' defenses and give the starters a break.

Tyler Nickel has the size, shooting Knicks need for ideal wing depth

Nickel finished the 2025-26 season with averages of 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals, and 3.1 three-point field goals made per game. He did so on .445/.400/.847 shooting. It was the third consecutive season during which he shot 39.9 percent or better from beyond the arc.

Though Nickel has his share of limitations, his status as a floor-spacing 6'8" forward could give the Knicks a degree of flexibility on offense they simply lack without the starters present.

When Anunoby and Bridges come off the court, the Knicks simply don't have any proven wings who are taller than 6'5" to bring on in their place. That limits the type of matchups they can create on offense without giving up significant size on offense.

If Nickel can even become a solid team defender, however, then the Knicks would instantly diversify their lineup options and create more opportunities to give Anunoby and Bridges a rest.

Mohamed Diawara is the X-Factor here, as the 6'9" forward could conceivably steal the label of, "Most important pick since McBride," right from under Nickel's nose for similar reasons. The point stands, however, that New York is effectively a two-player show in terms of playing wings who are taller than 6'5" and ideally suited to defend taller forwards—Hart's unique capabilities aside, of course.

It's a heavy burden to place on Nickel's shoulders, particularly when the future remains unclear for him, but his size and shooting could be transformative additions to New York's roster.