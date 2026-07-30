Knicks could choose ugly path toward filling final roster spot

As a result of an incredibly busy start to the summer, the New York Knicks find themselves with just one standard roster spot up for grabs and roughly three months to go before the tip-off to the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite having ample time to sift through all possible candidates who could fill in as the 15 and final man on the team, fans and media pundits find themselves champing at the bit as they await word on a signing.

Unfortunately for these restless individuals, the Knicks don't appear to be all that eager to make any more moves at the moment, as there has been little to no buzz about who they may be eyeing for their open rotational vacancy.

Frankly, this Laissez-faire attitude could prove to be their approach for longer than some may hope, for making a rushed decision that turns south could severely limit New York's options during their upcoming title defense tour.

Knicks could wait until season starts to fill final roster spot

It's not against the rules for a team to have under 15 players on a roster. In fact, said number is simply the maximum number of players a club is allowed to roster at once, with the minimum set at 14.

Currently, the Knicks are at the latter and, with the second apron just a few million dollars away, making every penny count when it comes to signing another talent should be at the forefront of their to-do list.

A team in such a financial situation should strive to hold onto flexibility and rotational optionality for as long as possible. After all, no front office can project what hardships the future may hold and, with that, what positions may be in dire need of bolstering in-season.

Right now, the belief is the Knicks could use another center to back up Karl-Anthony Towns and second-stringer Andre Drummond, but, should something happen to, say, OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges down the road, having an open roster spot to snatch up a wing could prove highly beneficial.

With this in mind, perhaps it may be best for Leon Rose and company to hold off on making any more signings until at least the last few weeks of the offseason.

This game plan would be far from abnormal, as the Sacramento Kings, for instance, signed Russell Westbrook to a contract on October 16 just last year, less than a week before the season started.

While it may not be the most exciting strategy to fill their final roster spot, staying put and playing the long game could easily prove to be the most logical approach.