Tyler Kolek's unique breakout chance means following fellow Knicks' blueprint

When the New York Knicks took Deuce McBride 36th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, they didn't immediately insert him into their on-court plans. It took years for McBride to break the rotation, with the guard needing to earn his coaches' trust in short spurts late in blowouts. Ironically, the core injury sidelining McBride until this year's postseason gives the 34th overall pick in the 2024 Draft the exact same opportunity. If second-year point guard impresses when he does get to play, a consistent rotation spot could easily be in his near future, too.

Kolek has to make a big deal of any small Knicks opportunities

The Knicks' only trade deadline acquisition was another point guard, in Jose Alvarado. That doesn't mean Kolek's season is close to over yet. McBride cut his teeth as one of the Knicks' younger players by waiting for, and pouncing on, opportunities to play late in blowouts. Kolek may not necessarily be leaned on for consistent minutes, even in McBride's absence, but will certainly get playing time from head coach Mike Brown.

The Knicks' new coach says as often as possible that he likes to play as many players as possible. Even then, he recently cut down the team's rotation amid their struggles that resulted in a 2-9 stretch. It was during the eight-game win streak the Knicks ripped off in response to their own midseason meltdown that Kolek reminded decision makers, and fans, of his importance.

Kolek had 10 assists in 20 minutes against the Raptors in late January, followed by a four-assist game in which he made five of his seven field goals against the Trail Blazers. It was at the start of February, though, that the table-setting guard impressed most. He came up big in a big game, again, against the Los Angeles Lakers and their pair of superstars.

It's opportunities like those that the sophomore needs to continue to take advantage of. This is exactly how McBride earned the trust of the front office and coaching staff that eventually resulted in them making a trade because they knew they could insert him into the rotation. When the Knicks traded for OG Anunoby, they sent Toronto a starter in RJ Barrett and a key reserve in Immanuel Quickley.

Anunoby replaced Barrett in the starting lineup. But despite the Knicks getting a point guard back from the Raptors in Malachi Flynn, Quickley's spot was filled internally by McBride. The work the West Virginia product put in while on assignment with the Westchester Knicks, or at the end of already-decided games, didn't immediately pay off. But it was rewarded in due time.

Kolek could be in for the same kind of path with the Knicks, if he can make the most of the opportunities he gets over the rest of the regular season. Once McBride is back and healthy, it's safe to assume that Jalen Brunson, McBride, and Alvarado will be the only three guards in the team's rotation. Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet profile as wings in the modern NBA, but their ability to find teammates helps make another small guard redundant.

Until then, though, Kolek should get plenty of chances to prove to the team's front office and coaching staff that they should keep him in mind. Even if he's not in their immediate plans, things change quickly in this league. A trade or surprise retirement (another one is unlikely, but you never know) can ruin plans in a second.