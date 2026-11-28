Tyler Kolek has a discernible NBA skill. That happens to be his passing. It’s largely why the 25-year-old overtook Jose Alvarado for the backup point guard role in early November.

Now, Alvarado is back in the New York Knicks rotation, but head coach Mike Brown is finding a way to play all three point guards, including Jalen Brunson.

The thing is, Alvarado has been awesome of late. So good, in fact, Kolek's inconsistent shooting could land him outside the rotation again once the team is fully healthy, or maybe even before that.

Kolek’s impact has waned in recent games

In his 13 outings from October 25 to November 19, Kolek totaled 61 assists and just eight turnovers. When your assist-to-turnover ratio is well above the national average for gas prices in recent years, you’re doing a marvelous job running an offense.

In the four games since? He has two of each. Kolek is averaging only 9.8 minutes in that time as well because he's not having the same impact running the offense as he did before.

A major reason for this is that opposing teams aren’t respecting his scoring ability, especially from long range. This year, the 2024 second-round pick has made just eight of his 33 3-point attempts (24.2%). Kolek is 3-for-18 (16.7%) from deep in his last nine appearances. All of his 3-point tries have come with no defender within four feet of him.

Occasionally, Kolek will drive to the basket for a bucket. Other times, he passes away what looks like an open layup, as he did once in Friday’s loss to the Miami Heat.

Defenses are now most concerned with cutting off Kolek's passing lanes. If he isn’t hitting his shots, he won't be as effective as he was early on.

Once players start coming back, Kolek’s rotation spot is tenuous

If you’ve been watching the Knicks in recent games, you’ll notice Brown isn’t afraid to give 11 or 12 guys meaningful minutes. Pacôme Dadiet? Tyler Nickel? Sure, why not throw them out there (especially Dadiet, who has averaged nearly 16 minutes in the last four contests).

They have also been shorthanded. Jordan Clarkson and OG Anunoby have missed the last four games with injuries, and Miles McBride has been out for three straight.

Particularly when Clarkson and McBride return, that’s two more bodies in the backcourt. Alvarado can get most of the backup point guard minutes, and he’s been playing well enough to keep seeing time alongside Brunson. That could leave Kolek on the outside looking in if he's not knocking down open shots from deep more consistently.

It’s a long season. The Knicks will have guys in and out of the lineup with ailments. If Brown decides to take Kolek out of the rotation, it doesn't have to be permanent. He will certainly still get his fair share of opportunities this season. Whether he's a permanent rotation fixture, though, depends on his ability to take and make more shots.