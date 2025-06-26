Thunder may have just sealed Isaiah Hartenstein’s fate and Knicks fans know it

Isaiah Hartenstein just won an NBA championship. One year after leaving the New York Knicks for a bigger payday, the veteran center played a key role in helping the Oklahoma City Thunder capture their first title in franchise history. By all accounts, things are going well for the German-born big man.

And yet, just days after lifting the trophy, Oklahoma City may have already begun preparing for life without him.

The Thunder appear to be planning ahead with their selection of Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They appear to be planning for a post-Hartenstein world.

Sorber profiles eerily similar to Hartenstein. He's a skilled passer out of the high post, a physical paint presence, and a switchable defender with a soft touch around the rim.

It didn’t take long for fans and analysts alike to draw the connection. Hartenstein just got there, and Oklahoma City might already be drafting his replacement.

Thunder already preparing to move on from Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein’s first season in Oklahoma City was unsurprisingly the best of his career. In 57 games, he averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, all of which were career highs.

He gave the Thunder a physical edge they sorely needed in the frontcourt and became a perfect complement to their young core. That impact extended into the playoffs, where he played critical minutes throughout OKC’s title run.

But his future in Oklahoma City is less certain. The Thunder hold a club option for the 2026–27 season, meaning they’ll need to decide within the next year whether to commit to Hartenstein long-term.

The selection of Sorber, who shares much of Hartenstein’s skillset, suggests the team may already be preparing to move on. It also puts a question mark over Jaylin Williams, another depth big now entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Of course, the Knicks desperately wanted to keep Hartenstein last summer, but because they were limited to Early Bird Rights, the most they could offer was four years, $72.5 million. The Thunder’s offer blew that out of the water, and Hartenstein walked.

The Knicks quickly pivoted, packaging multiple assets to land Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota in the deal that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves.

One year after losing Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks are still feeling his absence, and now, the Thunder might be ready to do the same.

