Thunder are realizing underrated thing about Isaiah Hartenstein that Knicks fans know

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein in 2022 and watched him blossom into a crucial piece of their rotation. They twice reached the second round of the playoffs as it got harder to keep the big man off the floor. Hartenstein quickly proved to be a strong screener, playmaker, and defender that the Knicks desperately tried to bring back in free agency.

Hartenstein’s three-year $87 million deal from the Thunder was too good to pass up. Oklahoma City is also competing for a championship and paid him like a star. It left the Knicks scrambling for an option at the five and ultimately forced them to trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Thunder fans are quickly falling in love with Hartenstein. His versatile production is easy to spot, and the 26-year-old is having a career year. This underrated aspect of his game has gone to a new level and is something Knicks fans certainly miss.

Isaiah Hartenstein is showing Thunder fans he is a rim deterrent

The seven-footer averages 12.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game this season. He missed the first 15 contests with a hand injury but has been fantastic since returning. Hartenstein is fifth in the NBA in rebounding and in the top 30 in blocks per game. Oklahoma City has the top defensive rating in the NBA as the seven-footer has been a near-perfect fit.

The Knicks were ninth last season, and Hartenstein’s team has been in the top ten in three of the last four seasons. This season, OKC allows just 102.0 points per 100 possessions with Hartenstein on the floor, which is significantly better than their season average.

He blocks shots, but it is so much more. Teams do not even want to challenge him at the rim. Per NBA Stats, Hartenstein has held the opposition to just 55.4 percent shooting inside six feet with a negative 7.2 difference in their expected shooting. They are challenging the big man at just 35.7 percent, which speaks to him just totally keeping the opponent out of the paint.

Knicks fans know this well. He had a negative-11.2 difference last season and was outstanding on the defensive end of the floor. The Knicks miss that presence in the paint, despite their success this season.

Hartenstein is one of the NBA’s most underrated players. He is an elite rim-protector and rebounder who deserves to make All-Defense this season. He may not play enough games to qualify, but teams certainly feel his impact. The seven-footer has displayed improved scoring and playmaking in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are elite on both ends, and Isaiah Hartenstein is a massive reason why.

The New York Knicks did well trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Antony Towns. It hurt losing Hartenstein, but the franchise improved their roster. The Knicks believe they can win it all, and they could face Hartenstein and the Thunder in the NBA Finals. Fans are rooting for the big man in his new home and would be ecstatic to see that matchup on the biggest stage.