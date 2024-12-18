Thunder are making an Isaiah Hartenstein realization Knicks fans know well

The New York Knicks didn't want Isaiah Hartenstein to leave. The center played a significant role in his two seasons with the team, particularly in 2023-24 after Mitchell Robinson got hurt. Unfortunately, the Knicks couldn't offer Hartenstein as much money as a team like the Thunder. He signed a three-year, $87 million deal with Oklahoma City in free agency.

New York explored various center options before re-signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal. Fans thought he'd be the Knicks' starting center at the beginning of 2024-25, but a surprise trade before training camp changed everything. Karl-Anthony Towns is the starting center, and he's exceeded expectations.

As good as Towns has played, he's not the rim-protecting center that Hartenstein was for New York. Does that mean the Knicks should regret the trade? Absolutely not. Towns has elevated New York's offense to another level. The truth is the Knicks wouldn't have KAT if Hartenstein stayed.

Hartenstein is also doing well with his new team, too. He fractured his hand in the preseason and didn't make his regular-season debut until Nov. 20. He's averaging a career-high 12.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game for the Thunder. Oklahoma City fans love him because of his hustle and grit, which New York fans can understand.

Isaiah Hartenstein is playing on another level with the Thunder

Oklahoma City had a superb offseason, with the Hartenstein signing at the top of the list. The Thunder were eliminated in the second round of the 2024 playoffs in part because of their rebounding woes, and the former Knicks center has significantly helped them in that category.

He's all over the floor, grabbing rebounds and going after loose balls. Hartenstein gives each game 110 percent, which helped him fit in perfectly in New York. He plays an instrumental role on the top team in the West and is on track to have the best season of his career.

Soon enough, the Knicks will travel to Oklahoma to face Hartenstein and his new squad. Although he didn't leave New York on bad terms, you can bet he'll still be motivated to have a great game against his former team.

The Knicks will face the Thunder twice within a week (Jan. 3 and 10), which will be a good challenge for them. Maybe New York will be able to contain I-Hart, but it'll be hard to do so with Robinson sidelined.