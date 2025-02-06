The biggest positive from the Knicks standing pat at the trade deadline

The New York Knicks made the move everyone knew was coming before the trade deadline — trading Jericho Sims. New York did so by getting looped into the Milwaukee and Washington trade centered around Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton.

The Knicks' wins over the Rockets on Monday and the Raptors on Tuesday proved that Sims was out the door. Rookie Ariel Hukporti was part of the rotation and gave New York solid minutes. He'll continue to receive minutes, at least until Mitchell Robinson returns.

Robinson was cleared for contact on Monday but hasn't been cleared to practice yet. It's still unclear when he'll make his long-awaited regular-season debut, but it's evident that the Knicks believe they couldn't have acquired someone better before the deadline.

It's not as if teams weren't interested in Robinson (the Lakers were), but more so that New York is hopeful about what Mitch will add to the team's new-look lineup. His defensive presence down low and his rebounding will be a welcomed sight. The only concern is whether or not he can stay healthy, which is something that's out of the Knicks' control.

Relatively quiet deadline means Knicks believe in Mitchell Robinson

How Mitch fares when he returns will be important, as another injury could push New York to trade him in the offseason before he enters the final year of his contract. Robinson was instrumental in the Knicks beating the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs and helped contain Joel Embiid in 2024. However, his availability matters most at the end of the day.

Leon Rose and the front office decided not to trade Mitch now, two months before the postseason. Letting him go when his value is low would've been something they regretted, especially when they couldn't have brought in someone his level (or better). There is also the perk that Robinson is familiar with New York's system. The roster looks different than when he played last, but that's not a big deal.

Robinson seems more than ready to get back out on the floor. It's been nine long months. Fans thought he would've returned by this point, which would've been nice. Let's see if Mitch can prove that the Knicks banking on him was the right decision. Don't be surprised if that turns out to be the case.