Knicks trade Jericho Sims to the Bucks: Instant reaction and analysis

The trade the NBA world has been on the edge of their seats waiting for finally happened — the New York Knicks traded Jericho Sims to the Bucks. The writing was on the wall that the center would be dealt, especially after rookie Ariel Hukporti played over Sims in New York's wins on Monday and Tuesday.

The Bucks are sending Delon Wright and cash to the Knicks for Sims, sources said. https://t.co/0JjUYONkkP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2025

The Knicks drafted Sims with the No. 58 pick in the 2021 draft. Fans were hopeful about what the high-flying center would bring to New York, but he could never get over the hump. He spent more time out of the rotation than in it.

Sims averaged 2.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game across his three-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks. He started in 37 of the 177 games he played, averaging 13.4 minutes.

HoopsHype Michael Scotto reported earlier that the Lakers, Clippers, and Bucks were interested in Sims. The Lakers are on the hunt for another center after sending Anthony Davis to Dallas in the shocking Luka Doncic trade. Sims would've been a low-cost option, but he isn't the starting-caliber center that LA needs.

Instead, the 26-year-old will get a fresh start in Milwaukee. Brook Lopez is the Bucks' starting center, and Bobby Portis plays backup minutes at the five. The latter's name has popped up in trade rumors, so Sims may have the chance to make an immediate impact in Wisconsin.

The belief was that the Knicks would get a second-round pick or two for Sims, but instead, they received Delon Wright. SNY's Ian Begley reported that New York will also get the draft rights to Hugo Besson. The Knicks sent the Bucks the draft rights to Mathias Lessort.

Wright averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in 26 contests for the Bucks, shooting 26.8% from the field and 24.5% from three. The 32-year-old has played for nine teams in his 10-year NBA career.

Milwaukee wouldn't have had an open roster spot for Sims without getting rid of a player, so the Bucks parted ways with Wright. He won't make much of an impact with the Knicks (if he ever even plays in a game), but he is the kind of defensive player Tom Thibodeau likes.

This could be the "biggest" trade that New York makes before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. Mitchell Robinson also drew interest, but Begley reported that the Knicks aren't talking about trading him. He was cleared for contact on Monday and is waiting to be cleared to practice.

Unless New York makes another trade, Hukporti and Precious Achiuwa will play backup center minutes until Robinson returns now that Sims is gone.