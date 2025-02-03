NBA rumors: Lakers reportedly interested in Knicks center after seismic trade

Time is ticking for the New York Knicks and the other 29 NBA teams, with the trade deadline on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. New York isn't in a position where it needs to make a move, but that doesn't mean one won't happen.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported last week that league sources believe the Knicks are "open" to trading Mitchell Robinson (subscription required). The 26-year-old hasn't played since last May when he had surgery. SNY's Ian Begley reported a couple of weeks ago that New York believes Robinson will return in early-to-mid February. On Saturday, Tom Thibodeau said the big man hasn't been cleared for contact yet.

Trading Mitch won't be easy because he hasn't played in an NBA game in nine months. When healthy, he's one of the best defensive bigs and rebounders in the league, but his injury history is concerning. Teams will be wary about that.

However, after making the biggest trade in the history of the NBA, the Lakers could desperately use a player like Robinson. Over the weekend, the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Mavericks, but doing so required parting ways with DPOY candidate Anthony Davis. LA is expected to make another move before the deadline, which could be trading for Mitch.

Lakers reportedly interested in Mitchell Robinson after trading Anthony Davis

On Sunday, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported on his podcast that Robinson is one of the bigs Los Angeles is targeting.

The Lakers won't be able to find someone to fill AD's shoes, but Mitch would be a great replacement. In 31 games last season, Robinson averaged 8.5 rebounds, 5.6 points, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per contest. He's a traditional center and isn't skilled offensively, but perhaps JJ Redick could help Mitch make more of an impact on that end.

Robinson is making $14.3 million this season and will make $12.9 million in 2025-26, which is good value. The Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron, and the Lakers are a first-apron team, so while a trade could certainly happen, it wouldn't be simple. If only it were as easy as acquiring Luka in exchange for Mitch, which might've been something Nico Harrison would've done.

In all honesty, trading for Mitch makes sense for LA. Is New York willing to let go of Robinson if the Lakers express serious interest? That's to be determined. The Knicks' best option might be keeping Mitch, especially if he's close to returning. Stay tuned.