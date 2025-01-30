Mitchell Robinson could be traded without playing in a game for Knicks this season

We're entering the part of the NBA season where anything can happen. Jimmy Butler could be traded to the Suns, De'Aaron Fox could be sent to San Antonio to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, and Mitchell Robinson could be traded after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Knicks.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. Robinson had ankle surgery last May (his second of the season) and has been sidelined since. The initial belief was that he'd return in December or January, which turned into January or February. There is one day remaining in January, and Robinson hasn't been cleared for practice.

SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks have a "high belief" that the center will return in early to mid-February. Before Wednesday's win over the Nuggets, Tom Thibodeau said Robinson is running and jumping but isn't taking contact.

Thibs said nothing new with Mitch.



“He’s doing really well. I’m trusting the medical people. When he’s cleared, he’s cleared.” — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) January 29, 2025

New York is playing its best stretch of basketball without Robinson. If healthy, the center could elevate the Knicks to a different level with his rim protection and rebounding. Unfortunately, injuries have held him back.

Robinson could be one of the players on the move before the Feb. 6 deadline. However, interested teams should be wary, considering he hasn't played yet this season. That hasn't kept New York from looking. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Thursday (subscription required) that league sources are "under the impression that the Knicks are open to moving the oft-injured Robinson."

Knicks are reportedly open to trading Mitchell Robinson before deadline

There is no way that Robinson will be cleared to practice and return within a week, so he could be traded without suiting up for the Knicks this season. His final game for New York could've come in the first round of the 2024 playoffs against Philadelphia.

None of this means the Knicks will trade Robinson. Edwards said they won't attach picks to the center to move off him. He's signed through 2025-26, so he could stick around for at least the rest of the 2024-25 season. The worst-case scenario is that Robinson (for whatever reason) won't return in time to play this season, which wouldn't be all that bad, considering New York has been without him for more than half of the season.

Edwards added that the Knicks are "checking in on the backup big-man market." Maybe New York will trade Robinson and acquire a quality backup in return. Or perhaps he'll return and contribute to winning basketball down the stretch. Only time will tell.