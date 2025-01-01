Veteran fans are waiting for may have already played his last game with the Knicks

The New York Knicks are riding high and look like a serious title contender. They are 18-4 after a 5-6 start with arguably the best starting five in the NBA. The only question is their depth, which will improve when Mitchell Robinson returns.

He has not played this season as he recovers from ankle surgery. Head coach Tom Thibodeau said he is not practicing yet, but that could come soon. The Knicks knew Mitch Rob would miss significant time, which played a role in the franchise making the Karl-Anthony Towns trade.

Fans are excited to see this team at full strength, but it may never happen. Robinson was shopped in the offseason and could be back on the block. He is the one significant salary the Knicks have to trade. If New York can find an upgrade, Robinson may be gone.

Mitchell Robinson may have already played his final game with the Knicks

New York is hard-capped at the second tax apron and just $535,301 below that threshold. They would need to send out more money than they take back in a deal and are not trading any member of their starting five. That leaves just Robinson’s $14.3 million and Achiuwa’s $6 million as the team’s matching salaries in any move.

The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6. It is coming quickly, and Robinson must complete several contact workouts before returning to game action. He is not even running full speed as of the update from coach Thibs on Dec. 30. The seven-footer is weeks away from returning with just five to go before the deadline.

Robinson is a strong rebounder and rim protector, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. Over the last four full seasons, the 26-year-old has played just 193 games, including just 31 in 2024. It was a rough season, which only adds to the reasons for the Knicks to move on as they chase a championship.

The 26-year-old won’t have a ton of trade value, but his affordable contract will not deter rebuilding teams. He becomes a free agent in 2026 and could rebuild his value to be traded again as an expiring deal next season.

The New York Knicks should maximize their odds of winning the championship in 2025, which likely means finding an upgrade before the trade deadline. Mitchell Robinson is the most likely matching salary to be moved healthy or not. That means he may have already played his final game with the franchise.