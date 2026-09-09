Taj Gibson could perfectly band-aid the Knicks’ clearest roster hole

The New York Knicks have a relatively glaring need as training camp approaches. Leon Rose’s front office added Andre Drummond to replace Mitchell Robinson, but failed in their early attempts to replace Ariel Hukporti.

After some reportedly unsuccessful trade negotiations for backup big men, and a go at Moussa Cissé that was matched by the Dallas Mavericks, focus has been shifted to the same kind of training camp battle that Landry Shamet won last year.

This Wednesday, the free agent market got one veteran center deeper when the New Orleans Pelicans waived Taj Gibson. The Memphis Grizzlies traded him on Tuesday in part to make room for the addition of Bennedict Mathurin.

These Knicks are definitely familiar with Gibson, both organizationally and within their locker room. The 41-year-old may not present as the cure-all solution to their needs. But he could address their most glaring one, for now.

Gibson won't be a permanent fix, but can help the Knicks now

With Hukporti‘s departure for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks got some unexpectedly big shoes to fill. The center wasn’t a huge part of the team’s championship run as their third string big man, but did provide Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns with some pivotal relief in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Hukporti played just two minutes in what wound up being the Knicks' closeout win on their way to ending their 53-year title drought. He logged one rebound, one assist, and one block in that time. Those contributions, particularly his recovery and block of former Knicks big man Luke Kornet at the rim, were the most impactful plays of the center's career thus far.

Drummond should fit in Brown's system, but the reality is that nobody knows just how well the move will work. And in this competitive of an Eastern Conference, every game will matter to earn the homecourt advantage the Knicks will need to defend their title. Brown simply needs more depth under the rim, especially with Towns' penchant for racking up offensive fouls.

Ahead of training camp, New York's front office has reportedly been keeping tabs on Drew Eubanks — presumably for that exact reason. Gibson, now available in the same free agency class, could be another center Rose turns his eyes to in his quest to complete his roster.

Whoever the Knicks choose to take into the season, if anyone at all, doesn't legally have to be their third-string center in the 2027 NBA Finals. They'll have various different ways to upgrade at that position before the trade deadline. If Gibson is the choice, they'd more than likely have to upgrade their center depth at some point.

Rose, however, just needs someone to help address this need for now. A steady, veteran hand like Gibson might just be able to do the trick. Come playoff time. New York will be hoping not to need any contributions at all from their third-stringers. But injuries are a typically-unavoidable reality of any sport, regardless of any award-winning training staffs.

Knicks still have other options if Gibson isn't a fit

Would the Brooklynite be willing to compete for the role on an Exhibit-9 contract in training camp? Would the Knicks be willing to sign him without forcing the 17-year professional to fight for his spot against players without as much experience playing in the New York market?

Those questions are for Rose's front office to ask and answer. But they could very well determine whether or not Gibson becomes a Knick for the third time in his career.

If the fit isn't there, Julian Reese is certainly still available. The forward is 6-foot-9, just like Gibson, and should certainly be worth a training camp flyer. He wasn't a great defender in limited time last season, but he was a great rebounder. That sounds a bit like Drummond.

With Gibson having just turned 41 in June, the 23-year-old from Maryland could wind up being the better move in general. Either way, time is winding down for the Knicks — who will have to make some move, of some kind, at some point ahead of the start of training camp leaguewide on September 29.