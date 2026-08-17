Knicks know how to end Karl-Anthony Towns' maddening 3-year streak

The New York Knicks trounced the Atlanta Hawks once Karl-Anthony Towns emerged as a playmaker from the top of the key.

After almost an entire season’s worth of discord between player and coach with regard to Towns’ decision-making out of the post, they worked together to seemingly solve it all in the playoffs. It helped the Knicks win the championship.

Now, it can be an option for the Knick offense all season as they look to defend their title. And it could help Towns, who’s led the NBA in offensive fouls for three straight seasons, spend less time bruising defenders in the paint.

Knicks are ready to capitalize on KAT’s new trick

Old habits die hard. Towns, particularly during the 2026 regular season, drew criticism from local and national broadcast crews for his offensive fouls. He had seven more than anyone else in the league by Christmas, which combined with some instances of foul trouble to make it a postgame topic.

Jalen Brunson’s message for his teammate was simple. The Captain said the center simply needs to control what he can — and not give the referees anything to work with, according to the New York Post.

“KAT just has to do a better job of not using his off arm. And we tried to explain that to him. And he’s getting better at it. I think even the minor contact stuff that he does gets called for offensive fouls. So it’s all about an adjustment period.“

Brunson’s perspective was wise, but didn’t acknowledge the possibility that Towns could impact the game at a high level without being in the paint as often. That possibility didn’t get past Brown.

The big man’s 3-point shooting ability, feel for the game, and typically-towering height (unless Victor Wembanyama is involved) make him a great quarterback. He just likes to sling it from deep outside the pocket.

Brown and Towns worked together to realize that potential to the benefit of the Knick offense. When they were struggling against the Hawks, the duo produced the wrinkle on the fly ahead of Game 4. One of New York’s assistant coaches told Alan Hahn earlier in the offseason that, with a full summer of game-planning, there’s even more room for Towns to grow as a playmaker.

The Knicks know where he’s most comfortable playmaking from — and how to position the rest of their personnel to benefit. Towns is arguably at his most dangerous when driving to the basket, leveraging his size and skill to create easy shots for himself or his teammates. Now that Brown and the Knicks have an extra way to help him thrive outside of the paint, though, KAT might finally lose this "crown" to someone else.