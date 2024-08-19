Young star Paolo Banchero sends warning to Knicks and East's other top teams
The New York Knicks made headlines this summer when they traded for Mikal Bridges. The move vaulted the team further into the contender conversation. Philadelphia made a big move of its own when it signed Paul George in free agency. Boston is the favorite to win the East again, but it won't be easy.
The Knicks, Celtics, and Sixers could all finish in the top three. A lot of factors (namely health) will determine that. As NBA fans know, preseason predictions don't always pan out. Even though that trio is expected to run the East, teams like the Magic could sneak into the top three. Or, at least, that's what Paolo Banchero thinks.
On ESPN's First Take on Friday, Banchero said he thinks Orlando can win the East:
"We feel like we're right there. We're right there with all those (elite teams in the East). I remember last year, we started the year off as a top-two, top-three seed and everybody thought it was a fluke. Everybody thought we were going to be a play-in team and drop out the top of the East. We finished strong and got the fifth seed and had a chance to really grab the two seed at the end of the season. We were right there last year. We got better this year. I got better; all of us got better. We got some new pieces that are going to help a lot. We're trying to make some noise. We should easily be a top-four, top-three team, and have a chance to win the East."
As Banchero said, Orlando secured a playoff berth last year. A young Magic team took the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round before they were eliminated. That experience will help Banchero and his teammates as they move forward. It certainly helps that Orlando signed two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency.
However, it's a stretch to say that the Magic will win the conference and "easily" finish in the top four. Would it be surprising if Orlando finished No. 4? Or outperformed Philadelphia? No, but it won't be easy. A lot can happen in an 82-game season.
It makes sense that Banchero has high hopes for his team. You have to be confident to play at the top level of your profession. His mindset will help the Magic, but his high hopes for next season could come back to haunt him.
Anyway, it's way likelier that Orlando will win the East than it is that Charlotte will secure a playoff berth. Sorry, Brandon Miller.