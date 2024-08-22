When does New York Knicks training camp start? Key dates to know
New York Knicks fans don't have to wait too much longer. In a little over a month, the team will hold Media Day. After that, they'll hold training camp. Weeks have passed since the Knicks played their last game, and only a few weeks remain until they'll take the floor for preseason.
Media Day is exciting because it's the first time the team will come together. The updated Villanova pictures with Mikal Bridges will dominate social media. We might even see a smile out of Tom Thibodeau!
When is New York Knicks Media Day?
On Monday, Sept. 30, the Knicks will hold Media Day. Only two teams, the Celtics and Nuggets, will have their Media Days earlier (Sept. 24).
When is New York Knicks training camp?
New York's training camp is expected to begin after Media Day. The first day of practice can be on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Where will the New York Knicks hold training camp?
Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that for the second straight year, the Knicks will hold training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. It used to be a tradition for New York to hold its training camp at The Citadel. The current regime has brought that tradition back.
What is the New York Knicks' preseason schedule?
In the beginning of October, New York will begin its 2024 preseason.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Knicks at Hornets (5 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Wizards at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Oct. 13: Timberwolves at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Hornets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Oct. 18: Knicks at Wizards (7 p.m. ET)
When is the Knicks' first regular-season game?
New York will open the 2024-25 regular season in Boston on Tuesday, Oct. 22, against the reigning NBA champions.