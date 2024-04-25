What time and channel is the Knicks-Sixers Game 3 playoff game on tonight?
The Knicks are in Philadelphia for Game 3.
The New York Knicks will play their first road game of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Thursday in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. For Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart, it's familiar territory, even though Sixers fans don't like that.
After going down 0-2 in the series, Philadelphia has its back against the wall. Even though it hasn't been done before, Joel Embiid believes his team will come back and win the series. It helps that the Sixers are expected to get a boost from De'Anthony Melton, who missed the first two games with a lingering back injury. Melton played in 38 regular-season games.
New York is ready, though. Brunson knows what he has to do to get back on track, as he shot under 30% in Games 1 and 2. The fact the Knicks won the first two games with the point guard underperforming is a testament to how strong New York is.
What time and channel is Knicks-Sixers Game 3 on tonight?
The Knicks vs. Sixers game will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. If you want to live stream the game, Bleacher Report Sports Add-On is an option. If you already have Max, it's included in your subscription. If not, it costs $9.99/month.
The NBA will have to compete with the NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Knicks and Sixers fans will be looking at different screens to keep up with the playoff game and their favorite NFL team. Don't forget about the NHL playoffs. The Islanders will host the Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Is Mitchell Robinson playing in Knicks-Sixers Game 3?
Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) is listed as questionable. He underwent ankle surgery in early December but returned in March. His defense and rebounding were vital for New York in the series' first two games.
What is the Knicks' record in Game 3s in NBA playoffs?
New York has an all-time 37-38 record in Game 3s in the playoffs. The Knicks already have a 92 percent chance to advance to the second round after going up 2-0 in the series, and going up 3-0 would be monumental.
When will Knicks-Sixers Game 4 be?
On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Knicks at Sixers will tip off. Depending on what happens on Thursday, Sunday's game could be the last in the series.