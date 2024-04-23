History proves why Joel Embiid's Knicks-Sixers claim will turn out to be false
The odds aren't on your side, Joel.
The New York Knicks have been on the rise for the past couple of seasons, but many NBA fans have ignored their success. When the Sixers secured the No. 7 seed, most people assumed that Philadelphia would beat New York in the first round of the playoffs. While that could still happen, the odds have dipped now that the Knicks are up 2-0.
The series is headed to Wells Fargo Center for Games 3 and 4. The Sixers have to lose two more games to be eliminated, but Thursday's matchup feels like a must-win — Philadelphia's in desperation mode. Or, at least, the team should be.
It's been 23 years since the Sixers reached the Eastern Conference Finals. In five of the last six seasons, Philadelphia was bounced in the second round, except for a 2020 first-round exit to Boston.
If history repeats itself, the Sixers will be another first-round exit this year. Philadelphia is 0-14 when down 0-2 in a playoff series.
Knicks take 2-0 playoff lead over Sixers after wild finish in Game 2
After Monday's loss to New York, Joel Embiid said the Sixers would come back and win the series.
Some Knicks fans have clowned Embiid for saying that, but was he supposed to say that his team will collapse with their backs against the wall? He's Philadelphia's leader. If he doesn't believe, why would his teammates?
However, the Sixers are at a disadvantage. Philadelphia has to win four of the next five games to advance to the second round, which isn't impossible, but there's a reason why teams with a 2-0 lead have a 92 percent chance of winning the series.
Jalen Brunson shot 16-of-55 (29%) in the first two games, and the Knicks still won. If he can get going on the road in Philadelphia (a city he's very familiar with), the Sixers could be at risk of being swept.
Embiid's in his prime. Philadelphia fans have trusted a process that hasn't worked. Time is ticking, and the pressure is on for the 0-2 Sixers.