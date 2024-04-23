NBA Twitter reacts to absolutely wild Knicks-Sixers finish as New York goes up 2-0
The Knicks were down by five with less than 30 seconds left.
New York Knicks fans had already accepted that the series would go to Philadelphia tied 1-1. After all, with less than 30 seconds left, the Knicks were down 101-96. Jalen Brunson couldn't hit anything. A fantastic third quarter turned into a less-than-terrific fourth quarter.
With 29 seconds left, Brunson went up for a corner three-pointer. It looked short but hit the rim and bounced in to cut Philadelphia's lead to two, 101-99.
Kyle Lowry inbounded the ball and tried to get it to Tyrese Maxey, but Brunson and Josh Hart were there with suffocating defense. Maxey was off balance and fell. He tried to get the ball to Lowry, but Hart stole it and passed it to Donte DiVincenzo, who went up for the three. He missed, but Isaiah Hartenstein got the offensive rebound. He passed it to OG Anunoby, who found DiVincenzo at the top of the perimeter. When DiVincenzo shot it again, he didn't miss.
Maxey missed a shot on the other end, and Anunoby got the defensive rebound. He was fouled by Tobias Harris and hit both free throws to give the Knicks the 104-101 lead. Joel Embiid attempted a last-second three-pointer but came up short.
NBA fans react to bizarre Knicks-Sixers finish in 2024 playoffs
The NBA fans who weren't too stunned to speak took to X (Twitter) to react to New York's win.
Kendrick Perkins has been high on the Knicks. He said he needs to catch a playoff game at Madison Square Garden. If he does, he'll get a standing ovation.
New York scored eight points in the final 27 seconds. Eight points in 27 seconds! In a playoff game! At Madison Square Garden! What's better than that? Nothing!
Yes, Carmelo Anthony was in attendance!
Actually, Knicks fans would argue that it wasn't excruciating at all. It was electric.
Hanif gets it.
If you watched the game on MSG Networks, you heard Mike Breen's epic call, but it's worth listening to again (and again). If you watched it on TNT, you missed out!