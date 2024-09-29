Updated Knicks depth chart after blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade
The New York Knicks made the most stunning trade of the NBA offseason twice. It started in June when the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets in a move nobody saw coming. Somehow, New York one-upped itself by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday night.
With Woj gone, Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report that the Timberwolves "were nearing" a trade to send KAT to the Knicks (subscription required). Fans didn't have time to process before Charania added that New York was sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. The Timberwolves also receive a first-round pick (via the Pistons).
A third team needed to be looped in to make the trade work because of the collective bargaining agreement. The Knicks traded DaQuan Jeffries and salary to the Hornets.
New York and Minnesota fans won't have to wait long to see Towns, Randle, and DiVincenzo in their new threads. Both teams will hold Media Day on Monday. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that a source close to KAT said he's still processing the trade. He'll have to process fast.
Updated Knicks depth chart after stunning Karl-Anthony Towns trade
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Cam Payne
SG: Mikal Bridges, Landry Shamet (non-guaranteed deal)
SF: OG Anunoby, Keita Bates-Diop, Pacome Dadiet
PF: Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa
C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims
(Jacob Toppin, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar Jr. are on two-way contracts.)
If you're wondering what Tom Thibodeau's starting lineup will be on Oct. 22, you can bet he'll be asked that on Monday. He probably won't give a direct answer, but it could be Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, and Towns. When Robinson returns (if he isn't traded), he and KAT could play alongside each other.
New York's rotation looks a lot different than it did a year ago. RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Randle, and DiVincenzo are gone. The Knicks' bench isn't as strong, but that's what happens when you acquire Anunoby and Towns within nine months.
If you're upset with New York for making the trade, wait to see the new-look Knicks in action. Training camp is next week. The team's first preseason game is in a week. Will KAT play? Maybe, maybe not. He should, though. The regular season starts in less than a month. Spending that time on the court with his new teammates will be valuable.