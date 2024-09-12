Unthinkable target is still more believable than Julius Randle trade for Knicks
Don't get your hopes up if you think the New York Knicks will trade Julius Randle. He became extension-eligible on Aug. 3. Even though the two sides haven't agreed to a deal, the Knicks haven't listened to offers for the star forward.
Last weekend, there was a brief Randle controversy. An X (Twitter) account tweeted a picture of the team store at MSG that didn't show any Randle jerseys. Rather than make sure that there weren't any Randle jerseys for sale in the store, the account made it seem like the Knicks weren't selling his jerseys. That lie was quickly debunked, but not before Randle and his wife noticed the tweet.
Maybe Randle wanted to be a troll, and that's why he engaged with the tweet. Or, maybe he's unhappy that he hasn't signed an extension. He's said only positive things about the Knicks' upcoming season, but that could've changed.
Let's be clear: Randle hasn't requested a trade. It's extremely likely that he won't sign an extension before the season starts. If he were to sign one, it'd mean he couldn't be traded for six months, which could throw off New York's deadline plans.
Will the New York Knicks trade Julius Randle?
If the Knicks wanted to trade Randle, a deal would've happened by now. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported several times this summer that there's no indication that New York wants to trade him (subscription required). That could change, but that's not the team's current stance.
Believe it or not, there's currently a higher chance that the Knicks will win a championship than they will trade Randle.
There have been conflicting reports about Randle's trade value. One rival front office executive told Katz his value is "neutral, at best." Brian Windhorst said Randle is "extraordinarily tradable" because of his contract. New York won't trade Randle for pennies on the dollar.
The Knicks made it to the second round of the playoffs last year despite Randle's injury, not because he was injured. Remember how well he and New York played in January after the OG Anunoby trade? It's not as if he'll have difficulty assimilating back into a system he's familiar with. Issues could arise, but questions about his fit have been greatly dramatized.
Randle could win a championship with the Knicks. He signed with New York in 2019 free agency to end the title drought, and his goal hasn't changed.
NBA seasons are unpredictable, so there is the chance that the Knicks could trade Randle before the deadline, but don't assume they will. Who knows, maybe his New York title dream will come true.