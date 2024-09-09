Insider shares what it'd take for Knicks' Julius Randle trade to actually happen
If you're tired of the Julius Randle trade speculation, buckle up. It's not going anywhere anytime soon. He hasn't signed a New York Knicks extension and likely won't before the start of the season. If he signs one, he won't be trade-eligible for six months, which could throw off the team's deadline plans.
Fred Katz of The Athletic has reported several times this summer that there's no indication the Knicks want to trade Randle (subscription required). Because he became extension-eligible on Aug. 3 and hasn't signed one, the mock trades have ramped up in recent weeks.
On Zach Lowe's latest episode of 'The Lowe Post,' he and Bobby Marks discussed trade options. Lowe named several teams as potential Randle destinations. However, the ESPN insider decided there isn't a team that fits for several different reasons.
Zach Lowe explains why a Randle-Knicks trade would be complicated
New York is over the first tax apron, so the team can't receive more money than they send out in a trade. Randle will make $28.9 million in 2024-25. The Knicks have to adhere to the CBA.
Randle's career has blossomed in New York. He signed with the team in 2019 after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose the Nets. Since then, the forward has made two All-NBA and three All-Star teams. He's no longer the Knicks' No. 1 option, but Randle has played well alongside Jalen Brunson.
A few weeks ago, Katz reported that a rival front office member said Randle's trade value is "neutral, at best" (subscription required). ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Randle has an "extraordinarily tradable" contract. There have been many conflicting opinions about what New York could get back in a Randle trade.
Lowe was right when he said the Knicks want to see what the team looks like with Randle before making an executive decision. If the first half of the season shows a trade needs to happen, then New York can pivot, but that would bring us back to Lowe and Marks' discussion.
Lowe said he tried to find a trade that worked with the Clippers and Heat but couldn't create one that made sense for both sides. Marks said the Mavericks were a team that came to mind without considering the CBA rules. He also mentioned the Lakers as another team that stands out "positional-wise."
The Hawks, Trail Blazers, Bulls, Wizards, and Jazz were also mentioned as teams the Knicks could trade with to acquire a rotational center. However, each hypothetical trade had its challenges.
For the people who want to see a Randle trade happen ASAP, there are too many hurdles New York would have to first clear. A trade must work financially and benefit both sides. For instance, the Knicks could use Clint Capela, but the Hawks don't need Randle.
Knicks fans will closely monitor Randle's situation when the season starts, as well other teams. A trade won't be easy (if it comes to that), but not impossible.